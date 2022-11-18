Home Sports Trezeguet: “World Cup, France is ready for an encore. Leao among the protagonists”
On Sportweek, the 1998 world champion makes his cards for the tournament: “Argentina and Brazil are racing for the title, Messi deserves to end his career with a triumph”

A World Cup won at the age of 21, another lost for having missed – the only one of his team – a penalty in the final against Italy, belonging to the country that holds the title, that of France which graduated from Russia four years ago. There is enough, in addition to the 307 goals scored in his career, 34 in 71 games for his national team, to indicate in David Trezeguet, 45 years old, ten of which (2000-2010) moved to Juve, the (former) ideal champion to talk about the World Championship which starts tomorrow in Qatar. “It will be a different World Cup, we know that.

