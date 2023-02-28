Most of the candidates chosen by lottery among more than 2,200 people are from Alicante but there are also from Benidorm, Dénia, El Campello, Elda and eleven other towns in the province

chance has spoken and has said that the base of the people’s court that in May will judge Michael Lopez for the crime of his mother-in-law conform it 21 women and 15 men drawn from a pool of 2,232 peopleall domiciled in the province of Alicante.

A total of 36 candidates that, as soon as they are notified of their choice, they have five days to present your excuses to be a jury.

Maria de Carmen Martinez, widow of former president of the CAM Vicente Salawas murdered on December 9, 2016 in a automotive business run by his son-in-law Miguel López, accused of unlocking the two shots to the head that ended his life.

Las public and private accusations who exercises the lawyer Francisco Ruiz Marco on behalf of the victim’s eldest son, request 24 and a half years in prison for the crimes of murder and illegal possession of weapons. By cons, his defendinglawyer Javier Sánchez Vera, demands his acquittal.

excuses

The law establishes that, once the jury candidates have been notified of their choice, it will be time to present their excuses, for which they have five days. Some, the ones that come set by law itself (ranging from being older than 65 years, play a relevant work whose replacement would lead to significant damage or have serious family responsibilities, among others), are not the subject of discussion. Meanwhile, those that are alleged and that are not included in the law have to be valued in a non-public view to which the parties are summoned and from which at least twenty candidates must come out.

Of these, the parties may challenge without giving any reason a total of eight: four the defense and another four the accusations regardless of how many there are. That is to say, that in this case private and public accusation, if they consider it so, they have to agree on their four.

He jury it’s made of nine starters and there must be two substitutes. Hence, it is required from minimum of those twenty candidates. If this number is not reached, it would be necessary to proceed to a new drawfor which time is available.

Most of those selected in the draw that was held this past Friday at the Audiencia de Alicante are domiciled in Alicante although there are also Dénia, Benidorm, El Campello, Elda and eleven other towns in the province.

The prosecutors of the Sala case, Martín López Nieto and Lourdes Giménez-Pericás, on the day of the jury draw. | PILAR CORTES

From the sieve of excuses and recusals will emerge the one who will be the second jury people to prosecute the crime of María del Carmen Martínez after the Supreme Court annul the previous process and force a second hearing orally with a different magistrate and court after the Serious mistakes made in the first.

That The first jury was initially made up of six women and three men and he was the one who the night after finishing the trial reached the conclusion, by seven votes to two, about what Miguel López was guilty of the crime from her mother-in-law.

And verdict that Magistrate Francisca Bru, court president, returned for an alleged lack of motivation not in the indications, but in the contraindications, which could not be verified by the parties when Bru denied them the document to the cry of “The record is mine.”That verdict ended up destroyinga fact unusual that, among other irregularities, Ruiz Marco brought it before the Supreme Court, with the High Court agreeing to repeat the trial, understanding that these actions had violated the right to a fair trial.

A moment of the jury draw held on Friday at the Hearing. In the image, the lawyer José María Torras and the attorney Alicia Pedrosa, by private accusation. In the background on the left, the attorney Juan Navarrete, for the defense. | PILAR CORTES

Nearly 48 hours later of that controversial return the jury reached another verdict, in this case of innocence. by six votes to three. Between the first and second, in addition to the pressure of so many hours of deliberations in almost complete isolation, there was the departure of one of the members of the jury (a woman) due to indisposition and the entry of the first substitute (a man) in her place. The original composition of six women and three men happened with this change to a five four.

It was just a few hours after that change when the jury concluded that it was “a stranger” who killed María del Carmen at laundry room background of the installation, owned by the Sala familywhere they had placed his carwhich he had gone to collect.

He start of sight is marked by the May 3 and it is planned that conclude on 25 of that month.