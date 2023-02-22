Those affected by Alvia criticize that the “safest” medium turned out to be “a botch job” | The judge censures the insurers to investigate the victims and urges them to stick to the cause

On July 24, 2013, Galicia went into mourning. What was going to be a great party turned into a tragedy with record numbers: 80 dead and around 145 injured. When that train derailed, many lives derailed with it. The survivors themselves, those who made it, and their relatives have recounted it this way during these last two weeks of the trial and these testimonies today added up to almost twenty stories that recapture the pain of those days and attest to the change it brought about in their lives, Sometimes to the point of turning “healthy and autonomous” people into “dependents” or leaving them incapacitated for their work. in those stories there is no lack of complaints about the safety measures of the train which, some irony, they chose because it was “sold” to them as a “safe” means when that security consisted of “seeing a chalet and stopping”, as the mother of two girls who were traveling that day pointed out. “A botch job”, summed up the father of a boy who was 16 years old at the time and who still finds it difficult to take trains or planes today.

The father of this young man was the first to express his criticism. “There were billboards everywhere saying that the high speed to Galicia was inaugurated and that it was the safest way to get to Galicia”he explained, to add that “later it has been shown that everything has been a botch job, but at the time we believed that we were in good hands.”

“I remember staying totally in shock for a long time without being able to react, seeing an apocalyptic scenario,” his son recounted about the accident. After that, he required psychological assistance because the “greatest damage” was the sequelae in the form of “problems” to get around. The fact that a lawyer from Allianz (Adif insurer) questioned them by pointing out that the young man had gone to Venice – the boy indicated that he had to return from Italy by boat – prompted the judge to reprimand the lawyer, who alluded to information on “public networks”: “I don’t know if he has private investigators”, the judge reproached, to urge him to use data that are included in the case.

“I remember being in shock without being able to react seeing an apocalyptic scenario”

Another of the victims that night was a 22-year-old boy who went to Galicia to celebrate the silver wedding anniversary of his parents. Her parent told it because her mother could not testify because she was so “affected”. They were not told until the next day at five in the afternoon that her only child had died. From there “everything changed”. “We have lost a son. We have lost what we had, ”he replied to a lawyer who was also questioned by the judge for his interrogation.

The middle-aged woman who succeeded her as a witness did not lose a child. In fact, she was “very glad” that she had decided that her smallest scion would not accompany her. But she lost her life as he knew it: her professional facet as an architect and her doctoral thesis remained in the curve of A Grandeira. After a month in a coma and brain damage, he continues in rehabilitation, with medication and in psychotherapy “continuously”. “I was a healthy, autonomous person, and I became a dependent person,” she lamented, indicating that his consequences are “for life.” “We all change in life, but in her case it was radical,” conceded her husband, who explains that there must be someone “always” watching over her.

“I was a healthy, autonomous person, and I became a dependent person”

At the hearing, the father of two girls who survived the accident explained how The youngest, 8 years old at the time, suffered “all kinds of psychological consequences” that “go further”taking into account that she was “one of the last evacuees from the train” and “all the horror” she had to go through, while the physical consequences of the eldest, who also declared psychological problems, forced her to do without sport and the possibility that this would give him access to a university scholarship in the United States.

The mother of the girls, who highlighted how both saw their “childhood and adolescence cut short”, explained that they thought that “the best way” to go from Madrid to Galicia was by train. “The high-speed train was sold as safe, comfortable and with the most advanced technologies in terms of security and the reality was totally different”, he indicated: “The measure that was taken was to see a chalet and stop. Anyway, no comment.”

“My mother wants this trial to end and live to know the sentence”

Other victims explained how they have not been able to return to work since the accident for the aftermath or to get on a train. The last witness, who spoke on behalf of his mother, said goodbye saying: “The only thing my mother wants is for this trial to end and for her to see the sentence.” “Don’t pressure me, I have to put the sentence,” the judge replied. The witness added that it has been ten years since the accident and the magistrate pointed out that she started in October.