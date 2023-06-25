Home » Triathlon Challenge Roth live: Great atmosphere on the Solarer Berg
Live on BR24Sport and on BR Fernsehen

BR Fernsehen started broadcasting live from 6:15 a.m., 15 minutes before the start. Presenter Julia Büchler welcomed the spectators at the swim start at the Hilpoltstein Canal Landing, the commentators on the XXL live broadcast are Thomas Klinger and Tobias Barnerssoi. The expert on the microphone is Timo Bracht, Roth winner 2014. Markus Othmer and Florian Weber keep reporting live from the track.

The television broadcast ends nine hours later at 3:15 p.m., only interrupted by a short break from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., during which sports fans don’t miss a second: Because during this time, the events can be seen without interruption in the live stream on BR24Sport (web and app). , which runs continuously from the start to the finish of the triathlon.

Legendary finish party in the live stream from 10.30 p.m

And the end of the event with the legendary finish line party in the finish area and the subsequent final show around the arrival of the last participants will be broadcast live from 10:30 p.m. to 11:15 p.m.

