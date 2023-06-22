Triathlon classic: Sweepers and mats: Safety first at Challenge Roth

As of: 06/22/2023 6:07 p.m

Significantly fewer motorcycles and impact protection mats instead of straw mats: the organizers of the triathlon classic Challenge Roth (Sunday, live stream from BR24Sport from 6.15 a.m.) have announced increased safety measures.

The fatal accident at the Ironman in Hamburg is still having an effect almost three weeks after the terrible pictures. “It definitely left a deep scar,” said two-time German Hawaii champion Patrick Lange in Roth of the German Press Agency. “It was one of the worst things I’ve ever experienced in this sport,” said compatriot Sebastian Kienle of the dpa. He had worked as a TV expert.

Lange and Kienle raise their voices

Both raise their voices in the security debate. Ironman had made suggestions for a long time. “For me it was simply important as an athlete, who can perhaps also make a difference with his opinion, not to just let it pass. But I think that’s the Ironman tactic at the moment, just sweeping it under the carpet a bit.” , he said. So far he has not received a reaction to his five-point plan. “We can’t allow that. We have to stand up as athletes and say with one voice: It doesn’t work that way,” he explained.

At the request of the German Press Agency, Ironman Germany stated that they still had no news about the police investigation.

Support motorcycle collides with triathletes

The World Triathlon Corporation organizes races worldwide under the Ironman brand. In Hamburg there was a fatal accident on the bike course on June 4th. During an attempt to overtake, an accompanying motorcycle collided with an age group athlete from Great Britain on the oncoming lane. The 70-year-old motorcyclist did not survive the accident, and the triathlete was seriously injured. The cameraman on the motorcycle suffered minor injuries.

In memory of the deceased motorcyclist, many of the motorbikes will have black ribbons on the handlebars in Roth on Sunday, announced race director and chief organizer Felix Walchshöfer. The incidents in Hamburg had also hit them hard, he said. The classic with 3.86 kilometers of swimming, 180.2 kilometers of cycling and 42.2 kilometers of running is part of the Ironman competition series Challenge Family.

Risk minimization as a goal

Accidents and falls can practically not be ruled out if the athletes are possibly exhausted when they sit on the bike during maximum physical performance and their concentration also decreases. But the main thing is to take precautions to avoid an accident like the one in Hamburg, which Lange described as “so predictable” and “so unnecessary”.

In Roth, as Walchshöfer had already announced, there will be 40 fewer motorcycles than usual on the bike course. As every year, road sweepers will also clean the entire cycle route – a 90-kilometer circuit – at night. Instead of around 1,000 straw bales, which otherwise served as impact protection in tricky bends, impact protection mats are used this year. “The issue of safety is number one priority here in Roth,” said Walchshöfer.

Top-class professional field

Not only that attracted a top-class professional field to the district town in Middle Franconia. In addition to Lange, Kienle and former world champion Anne Haug as well as the current world champion Chelsea Sodaro, the five-time world champion Daniela Ryf and last year’s Roth winner Magnus Ditlev, there are also around 3,500 age group athletes and 650 relay teams at the start.

While many are concerned with achieving the goal, the top stars have victory and something else in mind. “I would almost put my hand in the fire if you want to win here you have to beat the world record,” said Haug. The local hero would complete the hat-trick with her third home win in a row.

