Triathlon: “I didn’t want to let a driver change my identity”

NOnly about 600 meters away from the scene of the accident, where she not only lost the chance to win the Hawaii victory, but almost also her sports career and above all almost her life, Kat Matthews now made her comeback. There of all places. 219 days after the professional triathlete collided with a car during a training tour in Texas and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Looking back, she says, “The injuries could have killed me or really messed with my brain. From this perspective and because I have seen in my life how bad things can go for people, I am very grateful.”

The fact that the 32-year-old Briton was able to tackle a long distance (3.8 km swim, 180 km bike, 42.2 run) last weekend was already the first sensation. The Ironman Texas then became a feat of strength for her, but also an emotional and impressive long-distance comeback: she ended it as the winner in the confetti rain. “I’m incredibly happy for Kat!” Says two-time Hawaii champion Patrick Lange WELT. He knows her well and was there when the accident happened. “Your road to recovery shows that the will can move mountains.”