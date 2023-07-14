Triathlon – Ilona Hadhoum wins, Johanna Uherek celebrates fourth place

Status: 07/13/2023 8:29 p.m

Ilona Hadhoum from France was crowned champion in the sprint at the Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg on Thursday (07/13/2023). The German Johanna Uherek celebrated fourth place. Joao Nuno Batista won the men’s race.

Hadhoum laid the foundation for her success in the water, swimming 500 meters, cycling 20 kilometers and running 5 kilometers. In the end, she crossed the blue carpet in a strong 56.47 minutes and was even able to carry a French flag.

Seven seconds lead

At the end of the day, the Mexican Jimena Renata De la Pena Schott was quite close behind her, seven seconds short of the gold medal. Another eight seconds later, Hadhoum’s compatriot Manon Laporte was on the podium, followed by Uherek, who ended her three-way battle despite fourth place with a happy laugh and raised hands.

Hadhoum said afterwards: “It’s a really great success for me. Swimming is my strongest discipline, so of course it hurt last year that this discipline was missing and we only had a duathlon. I was seventh there, now I could do something adjust again.”

“I’m completely happy”

Second-placed Mexican De la Pena Schott was also happy: “I tried to stay in the top group. I’m completely happy with silver here.”

Portuguese with a strong finish

The Portuguese Joao Nuno Batista then had the lead among the men. He broke away from a group of three only in the final phase of the triathlon, but it was very exciting until just before the finish.

Ultimately, Batista took a three-second lead across the finish line, followed by France’s Nils Serre Gehri, ahead of Canada’s Mathis Beaulieu by another two seconds. German athletes were not represented in the top ten.

“A dream comes true”

Batista was then happy about his coup: “It’s a dream that’s coming true. I didn’t expect it that way either, it was quite surprising because I’m actually not a particularly good swimmer. Then I got on well on the bike in the group and then just gave it my all while running.”

Narrowly defeated Serre Gehri said: “I was hoping to win this, but in the end I’m quite happy with second place. I was trying to go all the way up the front on the bike, but we did simply couldn’t catch up with the leading group.”

