Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg: Lindemann gets sprint bronze, Hellwig eighth

Laura Lindemann won the bronze medal at the super sprint world championships for triathletes in Hamburg. The Berliner only had to admit defeat to the French Cassandre Beaugrand and the British Beth Potter. Tim Hellwig finished eighth among the men.

In front of the eyes of IOC President Thomas Bach and thousands of spectators, Lindemann started the run in sixth place, where the top favorites Beaugrand and Potter quickly gained a lead. In the final sprint it was “only” enough for Lindemann to finish third. Annika Koch in fourth and Marlene Gomez-Göggel in fifth completed the strong result of the German women.

“I’m doing super well with it, it was a super good race, even if I had heavy legs at the end,” said Lindemann on ARD, “but probably everyone had them.” The 27-year-old had missed the German championships a week ago because of an upset stomach.

Drama about Tertsch: early exit after a time penalty

Lisa Tertsch experienced a very bitter afternoon, having already dropped out in the first race. The reason was a ten-second time penalty for the German champion from Offenbach: after swimming, the chin strap of the bicycle helmet cracked open in the transition zone, the 24-year-old stopped immediately and fixed the helmet again – but the judges were merciless.

At the end of the run, Tertsch then had to stand in the penalty tent and watch her competitors run past her – in the final sprint it was only enough for 23rd place – the surprisingly early end for the medal candidate. Selina Klamt (first race), Anabel Knoll and Lena Meißner (second race) also missed the final run.

The races in Hamburg were completed over 300 m swimming, 7.5 kilometers cycling and 1.75 kilometers running – in the so-called eliminator mode: The ten worst athletes per round were eliminated – so that in the last race of the original 30 there were still ten were left.

New Zealander Wilde triumphs in the men

For the men, Hellwig was the only one of the five men who originally started in the finals to qualify for the medal run. Simon Henseleit (14th in the second race), Lasse Lührs (15th) and Valentin Wernz (18th) as well as Lasse Nygaard Priester (25th in the first race) missed the final. New Zealand’s Hayden Wilde snatched World Championship gold ahead of Portugal’s Vasco Vilasca and Briton Alex Yee.

“These three lactate showers will demand everything from you.”

— Tim Hellwig on the Eliminator format

“It’s the toughest format that I’ve completed in triathlon so far,” said Hellwig, who was the first to climb out of the Alster after swimming, kept up well on the bike, but then had no chance of winning when running: “In the There was nothing on the last lap. I tried everything and overall I’m satisfied.”

Mixed relay on Sunday

After the individual titles, the mixed relay will be about medals on Sunday from 2.15 p.m. (in the live stream on >). There the German quartet is one of the co-favourites. In 2021, Lindemann, Gomez-Göggel, Hellwig and Priester won gold in Hamburg.

The Super Sprint World Championship is also part of the year-round World Championship Series. Together with the registered amateurs, more than ten thousand participants are expected in the Hanseatic city on the four days of competition.

