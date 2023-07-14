Triathlon World Championships in Hamburg: Twelve German athletes in the final

Status: 07/14/2023 10:24 p.m

Seven German women and five German men made it to the finals at the Supersprint World Championships for triathletes in Hamburg.

The German champion Lisa Tertsch and Laura Lindemann made the strongest impression as they were third in their qualification runs, and Annika Koch, Marlene Gomez-Göggel and Anabel Knoll also bought the direct ticket for the women.

In the men’s race, Simon Henseleit finished seventh after a 300 meter swim, 7.5 kilometer bike ride and 1.75 kilometer run. Tim Hellwig finished fifth in his race.

“I was able to act, that was very nice”

“I was there from the start and was able to act,” Tertsch told Sportschau: “The others had to react, that was very nice, but many still held back strength.”

It was a “perfect morning, the first goal has been reached,” said Hellwig: “In these short races, you have to have a say in the race from the start. I’m in pretty good swimming shape, got on the bike in the first group. It was running very hard, especially on the first lap.”

Priests and Lührs also use second chances

Only the top ten of the two runs had directly reached the finals on Saturday (from 4.20 p.m. / ARD), the rest got another chance in the repechage on Friday evening. From a German point of view, Lasse Nygaard Priester, Lasse Lührs and Valentin Wernz used this detour – as did Selina Klamt and Lena Meißner.

Lührs and Priester were unlucky in the morning: until shortly before the finish, both were at the front of a group of eleven. But then Lührs stumbled and also took priests with him – so both had to do it again in the evening.

Schomburg and Vogel eliminated

Meanwhile, Jonas Schomburg and Johannes Vogel missed out on the top 5 of their respective hopefuls and thus also missed out on the final ticket on the second attempt.

Final on Saturday, mixed relay on Sunday

The races on Saturday (from 4:20 p.m.) will be held in eliminator mode: three races each will be completed, and ten male and ten male athletes will be eliminated in each final round. The last ten athletes duel for the title.

The World Championship titles in the Olympic mixed relay will also be awarded on Sunday. Together with the registered amateurs, more than ten thousand participants are expected in the Hanseatic city on the four days of competition.

Schedule for the triathlon world championships

Saturday, July 15:

7.30 a.m.: Open Race – Men/Women Sprint Distance (0.5 / 20 / 5)

1 p.m.: Mixed Relay U23/Juniors (0.3 / 7.0 / 1.6 per athlete)

4.20 p.m .: Final rounds elite women and men (0.3 / 7.5 / 1.6)

Sunday, July 16:

6.30am: Open Race – Men/Women Olympic Distance (1.5/40/10)

2:15 p.m.: Mixed Relay Elite (0.3 / 7.0 / 1.6 per athlete)

This topic in the program:

Hamburg Journal | 07/14/2023 | 19:30 o’clock

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

