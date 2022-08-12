Sports Tribune of Treviso – Treviso by admin August 12, 2022 August 12, 2022 All municipalitiesAltivoleArcadeAsoloBorso del GrappaBreda di Piavecaerano san marcoMajor ChapelCarboneraCasale sul SileLockerCastelcuccoCastelfranco VenetoGodego CastleCavaso del TombaCessaltChiaranoCimadolmoCison di ValmarinoCodognèColle UmbertoConeglianoCordignanoCornudaCrespano del GrappaCrocetta del MontelloFarra di SoligoFollinaDrinking fountainsSourceMopGaiarineGiavera del MontelloGodega of Sant’UrbanoGorgo al MonticanoIstranaLoriaMansuéMareno di PiaveMaserMaserada on the PiaveMeduna of LivenzamianeMogliano VenetoMonastier of TrevisoMonfumoMontebellunaMorganoMoriago of the BattleMotta di LivenzaNervesa della BattagliaOderzoOrmelleBearsPaderno del GrappaVillagePederobbaParish church of SoligoPonte di PiavePonzano VenetoPortobuffolèPossagnoPoveglianoPreganziolFifth of TrevisoRefrontalFeelingLago returnsRiese Pius XRoncadeSalgaredaSan Biagio di CallaltaSan FiorSan Pietro di FelettoSan Polo di PiaveSan VendemianoSan Zenone degli EzzeliniSanta Lucia di PiaveCharmedMixedSernaglia della BattagliaforcingSpresianoSuseganaTarzoTrevignanoTrevisoValdobbiadeneVazzolaVedelagoOtterVillorbaVittorio VenetoVolpago del MontelloZenson di PiaveZero Branco Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also First friendly match for Udinese: the bianconeri play poker and Gotti tries the back four 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Salman Rushdie: “After the fatwa I was wrong to escape” next post A1, blocks the high-speed train, gets off and throws stones at the cars: blocked with the taser You may also like Milan, Leao begins climbing towards altitude … 20 August 12, 2022 Spezia-Empoli odds, the Ligurians have never won on... August 12, 2022 Chinese women’s football team 4-0 victory over University... August 12, 2022 Margherita Panziera di Montebelluna conquers Europe for the... August 12, 2022 European athletics, Tortu: “I want gold on 200... August 12, 2022 Provincial Games History | 1986 Provincial Games: The... August 12, 2022 Popovici: “Comaneci the myth Now I’m aiming for... August 12, 2022 Little blues grow up: the sixteen-year-old Galossi, silver... August 12, 2022 European swimming championships: gold Giorgio Minisini and Linda... August 12, 2022 Malkang’s senior year, Zhang Yuning scored a goal,... August 12, 2022 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.