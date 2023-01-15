Home Sports Tricolori cross in Ostia Antica: Fontana and Persico win
Tricolori cross in Ostia Antica: Fontana and Persico win

Tricolori cross in Ostia Antica: Fontana and Persico win

Spectacle at the Italian championships while now the season looks to the World Cup on February 4-5 in Hoogerheide

At the cyclo-cross tricolors in Ostia Antica, in Rome, the jersey of the elite Italian champion went to Filippo Fontana from Treviso, born in 2000, of the CS Carabinieri Olympia Vittoria. At the finish line he preceded Davide Toneatti (Astana Qazaqstan) and Jakob Dorigoni (Torpado Factory Team). Among women, second consecutive Italian title for Silvia Persico (FAS Airport Services), who will then face the road season with the UAE: on the podium with the 25-year-old from Bergamo also Rebecca Gariboldi (Team Cingolani) and Francesca Baroni (Pissei Groep TOM). Persico in 2022 was world champion bronze both in the cross and on the road (online): the cross world championships are held on 4-5 February in Hoogerheide (Ola).

January 15, 2023 (change January 15, 2023 | 21:17)

