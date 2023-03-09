ansa A Trieste a woman was attacked by a man who stabbed her multiple times and then fled. It happened on Wednesday evening, right on the day of Women’s day. After a few hours of escape, the aggressor, a 39-year-old Kosovar citizen, handed himself over to the police by spontaneously appearing at the police headquarters. A detention order was immediately ordered against him, with the transfer to the Coroneo prison.

The attacker was the ex partner The attacker, according to what was reconstructed by the police thanks also to some testimonies, would be his ex-partner. The victim, a 45-year-old woman originally from the Balkan area, was hospitalized in Cattinara hospital in serious condition. She wouldn’t risk death.

The wounds were allegedly inflicted with a switchblade. According to some rumors, the woman had reported the man. An element which, if confirmed, could suggest revenge, if it were ascertained that the ex-partner was aware of the woman’s initiative.

