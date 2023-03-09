Home Sports Trieste, stabs and wounds the ex on the evening of March 8, then surrenders to the police
Sports

Trieste, stabs and wounds the ex on the evening of March 8, then surrenders to the police

by admin

A Trieste a woman was attacked by a man who stabbed her multiple times and then fled. It happened on Wednesday evening, right on the day of Women’s day. After a few hours of escape, the aggressor, a 39-year-old Kosovar citizen, handed himself over to the police by spontaneously appearing at the police headquarters. A detention order was immediately ordered against him, with the transfer to the Coroneo prison.

The attacker was the ex partner The attacker, according to what was reconstructed by the police thanks also to some testimonies, would be his ex-partner. The victim, a 45-year-old woman originally from the Balkan area, was hospitalized in Cattinara hospital in serious condition. She wouldn’t risk death.

The wounds were allegedly inflicted with a switchblade. According to some rumors, the woman had reported the man. An element which, if confirmed, could suggest revenge, if it were ascertained that the ex-partner was aware of the woman’s initiative.

See also  In two hundred at the Trophy of Garlasco Borgarelli and Cristiani among the winners

You may also like

Camron Smith at Players Championship spectators

The U20 national football team may defeat Kyrgyzstan...

Live ticker, live streams and schedule: This is...

NBA, New Orleans loses the pieces: the latest...

Football World Cup 2023: Australia and New Zealand...

Champions: Pioli, nothing is impossible in sport –...

From 4-player to 226-player football helps Daliangshan “Cloud...

The FIS President Eliasch seems to overestimate himself

Emma Raducanu ‘hopefully’ playing at Indian Wells despite...

Champions League: A success that can carry FC...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy