The Trieste, currently bottom of the standings with 15 points, is the biggest disappointment in the group. The climate is always very tense, yet another proof of the welcome from the fans at the training ground. The fans of the Curva Furlan group affixed banners outside the field with eloquent writings. “Trieste is as glorious as its people, but you are worthless. Everyone out!”, or in another: “next time they will be sacks of shit!” with a crate of rotten tomatoes next to it.