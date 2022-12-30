Home Sports Triestina, controversial banners and rotten tomatoes at the training ground
Sports

Triestina, controversial banners and rotten tomatoes at the training ground

by admin
Triestina, controversial banners and rotten tomatoes at the training ground

Fans enraged with the team, which occupies the last place in the standings

The Trieste, currently bottom of the standings with 15 points, is the biggest disappointment in the group. The climate is always very tense, yet another proof of the welcome from the fans at the training ground. The fans of the Curva Furlan group affixed banners outside the field with eloquent writings. “Trieste is as glorious as its people, but you are worthless. Everyone out!”, or in another: “next time they will be sacks of shit!” with a crate of rotten tomatoes next to it.

December 29, 2022 (change December 29, 2022 | 15:52)

© breaking latest news

See also  National Table Tennis Championships: Shanghai and Liaoning won the men's and women's team championships

You may also like

Dutch international Gacpo signs for Liverpool – Xinhua...

Chelsea, turning point for Kanté: what has changed...

Pelé dies: Football legend forever at 82 –...

Italian cuisine is the best in the world....

After the semi-finals of each individual event of...

New Year weather? Forecasts region by region

Pelé to Maradona, the message: “We will play...

Euroleague, Olimpia beats Valencia 90-79

Bologna, Giovanni Pezzoli, drummer of Stadio, has died:...

Volleyball, Coppa Italia, Milan feat, Civitanova out

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy