After the success achieved with the Classic and Vip models, Moto Parilla has decided to expand its Trilix range by launching Smart and Comfort on the market. Trillix is ​​the ideal solution for urban mobility. Furthermore, today, the foldable from the Emilian company satisfies the market demand for having two products at a competitive price, without however renouncing the present technology.

Trilix, 2 new versions of the Moto Parilla folding e-bike

Since launch, Trilix has been impressing with its own trellis frame design dear to the motorcycle world and present for the first time on a bicycle. The immediate sensation of solidity, given by 16 mm diameter aluminum tubeshas not come at the expense of lightness and manageability, fundamental aspects in a folding bicycle.

Trilix is ​​extremely versatile. It can be taken on public transport thanks to its compact size and become the perfect travel companion once the tires are on the ground. Not only a new way of experiencing the city but also a perfect ally for longer journeys, thanks to the excellent performance deriving from the powerful engines capable of making every journey within everyone’s reach.

20″ tires

The new models they maintain the same frame as the Classic and Vip, however mounting the motors on the rear hub. Both with 20″ tires confirm the 160mm disc brakes for maximum safety. The Shimano 6-speed gearbox guarantees perfect pedaling on any route, while the 250W rear hub motor designed on Moto Parilla specifications, with 540Wh battery, offers the necessary support in all circumstances.

The Trilix model Smart it has Tektro mechanical disc brakes. The battery is placed in the black polyester case and the Spanninga lights. Available in black, gray and white, it has a list price of 1,599 euros.

Model Comfort it differs in the hydraulic brakes, the Smart and Orion lights, the Selle Italia S5 SF L FEC saddle and the Cordura frame bag. In addition to the black color, it can be had in aqua blue and metallic orange at a list price of 1,999 euros.

Bofeili engine

Confirmed the Classic and Vip models with engine Bofeili da 250W o 350W positioned in the center of the bike for perfect balance and the possibility of mounting 16″ wheels. The Classic model mounts the three-speed Sturmey-Archer SRK-3 gearbox inside the hub while the Vip adopts the Enviolo model, an exclusive continuously variable gearbox with seamless balls in an oil bath.

Both available in colors white, black, gray, aqua blue and metallic orange they have list prices of 2399 euros and 2799 euros respectively.

