Trilli, the first to get injured

The winger signed from Depor suffered a muscular injury in the soleus of his left leg and will miss the next pre-season games

Estanis still has not joined the expedition when the stage in the Vall d’en Bas is reaching its halfway point

Barça Atlètic completes its third day of work in La Vall d’en Bas with the first incident in the form of an injury since the arrival last Sunday of Rafa Márquez’s men for the pre-season stage.

The first to fall has been one of the new ones, the right-handed side Trilli. The club announced yesterday that the man from Ortigueira suffered a type injury to the soleus of his left leg, which will force him to stop and prevent him from playing the next games.

Although the Barca entity did not specify recovery time, Trilli, as Álvaro Pérez Campo is known in football, could practically miss the remainder of the preseason, since the league start is scheduled for August 27 (7:30 p.m.) in Las Gaunas against SD Logroñés.

Opportunity for Hector Fort

Injuries have prevented Trilli from having the desired continuity in past seasons and now he is starting his stage as a Barça player with this new setback, which further reinforces the need to have another right-back in the Barça squad. The Mexican, for the moment, will have to keep looking at the youth team and in this sense the opportunity will be for the U-17 international Héctor Fort.

Meanwhile, Estanis Pedrola continues without joining the group when the stay in La Garrotxa has already reached its halfway point. The Cambrils winger is still pending his future, although officially, the reason he is not with his teammates from the subsidiary in Vall d’en Bas is an “eye bruise”.

Valladolid, in the operation for Fresneda, and Cádiz are the main candidates to get the signing of the winger, who last season scored nine goals in 28 games with Márquez’s men. Osasuna would complete the list.

