It’s been two weeks, but the early end of Sparta striker David Tomášek is still far from over. The 27-year-old forward pondered why the Praguers were once again not enough against the defending champions and lost 2-4 in the quarter-finals. “Třinec has a good team. Even if he doesn’t play very nice and watchable, he deserves recognition,” says Tomášek in an interview with Sport.cz at the start of the national team’s preparation for the World Cup. That he would set a clear goal to play in the championship for the first time? As he admitted, he doesn’t promise anything from the camp and will go step by step.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

