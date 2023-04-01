Pardubice handled the quarter-finals brilliantly, won in four matches and perfectly switched to playoff mode. However, an experienced journalist sees one danger. “We’ll see what the second long break will do to Dynamo,” he finds a possible complication for the Kézr team from Pardubice.

Sparta was the favorite against Třinec, but the Steelers confirmed that they can play difficult matches. The game is not pleasant, but the end justifies the means, and what would Sparta give for similar criticism, which has to bite through another big disappointment. “The whole thing should be a big warning for Pardubice, what Sparta failed to do in Třinec. At the same time, it cannot be said that Sparta lost its trump cards. She led 2:1 in the matches, it was difficult to score goals right from the start. But she lost the last three duels in the same fashion,” states the experienced journalist.

Strike with defender Jiří Ticháček from Kladno and the silver twenties

He sees the sterility of the Spartans’ overpowering, the lack of emphasis of the players and the phantom in the goal of Ocelář Kacetl as key. “Let’s not overestimate the goalkeeper, there are defenders and an opponent in front of him. Sparta didn’t get into the slots from which Třinec scored goals,” Kézr thinks.

Sparta was the only one who continued to play the role of paper favorite, the biggest disappointment of all the quarter-finalists. Discussion in the program PříklepVideo : Sport.cz

There is no doubt about the quality of Pardubice, the young Kladno defender Jiří Ticháček, who was the second guest of Příklep. “It was very difficult to play against them, we lost only one point against them in the season. They certainly showed their quality,” states the defender of the silver Czech team from the last World Cup. “Perhaps Lukáš Radil bothered me the most. He is big, strong, he could cover it. That was not very pleasant for me,” states the young back.