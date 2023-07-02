Home » Třinec reports reinforcement. A forward with ten seasons in the NHL returns
Sports

Třinec reports reinforcement. A forward with ten seasons in the NHL returns

by admin
Třinec reports reinforcement. A forward with ten seasons in the NHL returns

He then spent, among other things, ten seasons in the NHL. He last played in Lausanne. The Třinecký club announced his arrival on the website.

“Richard Pánik is a top hockey player, we have been striving for his return to Třinec for a long time. I am very happy that it has now worked out and he will fight for the Steelers again,” welcomed the reinforcement, Sports Director of the Steelers, Jan Peterek. The cooperation is agreed for one season so far.

Panik spent 13 years in overseas competitions, ten of which were in the NHL. He played in 521 games with a balance of 88 goals and 107 assists, playing for Tampa Bay, Toronto, Chicago, Arizona, Washington, Detroit and the New York Islanders.

He played with Slovakia at five world championships and the Olympic Games in Sochi. “We are getting a big offensive reinforcement with huge international experience. He is a hockey player seasoned from many tough battles, he is decorated with great hockey thinking and creativity, he has a wide range of finishes,” said coach Zdeněk Moták.

Pánik is also looking forward to the old workplace. “I have great memories of Třinec, I am returning to places I know well. I am looking forward to the new Werk arena and the boys, some of whom I know very well from the national team. I would like to contribute to the team’s further success,” said the native of Martin.

See also  Leshan Women's Hockey Sichuan Provincial Games wins the championship, the integration of sports and education creates more possibilities for the future of young people_Chen Xia_Female Song_Competition

You may also like

Jota: What does potential move to Saudi Arabia...

Exciting Sunday Matches: Halmstad vs Gothenburg, Norrkoping vs...

Giro d’Italia Donne 2023: Dutch rider Lorena Wiebes...

Stigger and Mitterwallner in top five in Italy

Tour de France 2023, the Vingegaard-Pogacar duel on...

Manchester United Contacts Feyenoord Goalkeeper Bailo Fred for...

Why you should start gardening

Dolezal is returning from Poland. They are heading...

San Diego Padres Face Uncertain Future as Deadline...

Joe Cronin: Damian Lillard has asked us to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy