Třinec reports reinforcement. A forward with ten seasons in the NHL returns

He then spent, among other things, ten seasons in the NHL. He last played in Lausanne. The Třinecký club announced his arrival on the website.

“Richard Pánik is a top hockey player, we have been striving for his return to Třinec for a long time. I am very happy that it has now worked out and he will fight for the Steelers again,” welcomed the reinforcement, Sports Director of the Steelers, Jan Peterek. The cooperation is agreed for one season so far.

Panik spent 13 years in overseas competitions, ten of which were in the NHL. He played in 521 games with a balance of 88 goals and 107 assists, playing for Tampa Bay, Toronto, Chicago, Arizona, Washington, Detroit and the New York Islanders.

He played with Slovakia at five world championships and the Olympic Games in Sochi. “We are getting a big offensive reinforcement with huge international experience. He is a hockey player seasoned from many tough battles, he is decorated with great hockey thinking and creativity, he has a wide range of finishes,” said coach Zdeněk Moták.

Pánik is also looking forward to the old workplace. “I have great memories of Třinec, I am returning to places I know well. I am looking forward to the new Werk arena and the boys, some of whom I know very well from the national team. I would like to contribute to the team’s further success,” said the native of Martin.

