The home team struck from the first shot; Marinčin scored from the blue line and Třinec led for the first time in the series during the match. Sparta responded with an onslaught and outscored the home team 17:5 in the opening period. Kacetl especially distinguished himself when he kicked the puck into the goal with concrete after it bounced off Marcink’s skate. Even Horák did not beat him in two promising chances.

Prague was also helped by an unnecessary intervention by Marcink, who retaliated and slashed Warg on the edge of Sparta’s goal area. Řepík used the power play after 16 seconds. Fouling Tomášek and Vitouch deprived the guests of a longer advantage, but Třinec did not take advantage of a 42-second four-on-three power play. During the four-man game, home team Kurovský threatened with a quick counterattack, and the Steelers survived the rest of the penalty without any problems.

Goal chances decreased in the middle part. Prague were again more active in shooting (9:6), but Kacetl solved everything. The home team countered with the actions of Růžičky and Voženielka, who replaced Marcink in the elite attack. Both of them dusted Kovář with concrete.

Sparta played a power play at the beginning of the third period, but the home team created the best chance. Voženílek, in a two-to-one outnumbering, took the responsibility upon himself, skated in front of Kovář, but did not overcome him by finishing above the trap. Růžička also got behind the visitors' defense, but he failed with a backhand bluff between the concretes. However, Třinec got to see it: Kaňák threw the puck from the blue line and Voženílek dribbled it out of Kovář's reach.

In the course of the series so far, the third periods belong to Třinci, they are won by a score of 5:1, while the only goal was conceded in a game without a goalkeeper. This time, too, Sparta couldn’t do anything extra for a long time, until in the 54th minute, Kaš found himself in the area in front of the goal, but finished only in the arms of Kacetl.

Photo: Vladimír Pryček, CTK Goalkeeper Třince Ondřej Kacetl.Photo : Vladimir Prycek, CTK

Less than three minutes before the end, Prague decided to play without a goalkeeper, Tomášek’s dangerous shot was covered by Kacetl and Němeček’s attempt whistled just wide. Another hope was taken away from the guests by Jeřábek, who hit an empty goal across the entire pitch.