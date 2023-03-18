After defeats with Dukla and the reserve of Slavia Prague, Třinc managed to score points for the first time in the spring. Slovak defender Slaninka, who came from Banská Bystrica in the winter, sent him into the lead in the 19th minute with a header. Kouřil equalized in the same way at the end of normal playing time, but the fifth unit of the table ended up empty-handed. In the second minute of regulation, captain Habusta decided on Třinec’s fifth win in the competition.