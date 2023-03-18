Home Sports Třinec – Varnsdorf 2:1, Třinec beat Varnsdorf with a set goal and won after five matches
Sports

Třinec – Varnsdorf 2:1, Třinec beat Varnsdorf with a set goal and won after five matches

by admin
Třinec – Varnsdorf 2:1, Třinec beat Varnsdorf with a set goal and won after five matches

After defeats with Dukla and the reserve of Slavia Prague, Třinc managed to score points for the first time in the spring. Slovak defender Slaninka, who came from Banská Bystrica in the winter, sent him into the lead in the 19th minute with a header. Kouřil equalized in the same way at the end of normal playing time, but the fifth unit of the table ended up empty-handed. In the second minute of regulation, captain Habusta decided on Třinec’s fifth win in the competition.

19th round of the second football league:
Třinec – Varnsdorf 2:1 (1:0)
Goals: 19. Slaninka, 90.+2 Habusta – 86. Kouřil. Referee: Raplík – Arnošt, Mojžíš. ŽK: Machuča, Foltyn, Juřena, Jursa, Adamuška – Tanko, Zbrožek, Kouřil. Viewers: 612.
See also  Lazio, revolving doors on the outside: Lazzari towards the farewell, Kurzawa opportunity | First page

You may also like

Booker 19+5, Fultz cut 25+7+9, Banchero missed the...

The 12 most beautiful beaches of the Greek...

Odermatt breaks the Maier record – sport.ORF.at

Lakers, Anthony Davis takes all the blame for...

March 16 Europa League Senge United vs Union...

Turin Naples, Spalletti: ‘I’m willing to do anything...

the Blues want to end their tournament in...

CGIL Congress, closes today. Landini: “Distance from Meloni,...

Champions League quarter-final match announced, Real Madrid meets...

Hermannová, Štochlová – D. Klingerová, R. Klingerová 2:0,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy