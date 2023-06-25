Home » Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts and Nevis Highlights | CONCACAF Gold Cup
Video Details

Trinidad and Tobago faced off against Saint Kitts and Nevis in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Sunday, June 25th. Ajani Fortune scored the first two goals, in 43′ and 65′, to give Trinidad & Tobago a 2-0 lead. Later, Jameel Ible taps it into his own team’s goal as Trinidad and Tobago takes a 3-0 lead over Saint Kitts and Nevis in 73′. Ultimatley, Trinidad and Tobago came out on top, 3-0 over Saint Kitts and Nevis.

