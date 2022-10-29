Trinity was born from the marriage between the NBA legend and Michelle Moyer. She has been promised since she was a young girl, she at just 20 she rewrote history after only one year of career In Trinity elementary school she ran up and down the school field with a ball between her feet. She was crying, because she was alone and incredulous: “How is it possible that no one but me tries?”. Her mother Michelle likes to remember this image now that her daughter, just 20 years old, has become the highest paid player in the history of American football.