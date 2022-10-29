Home Sports Trinity Rodman, Dennis’s daughter is a US soccer star
Sports

Trinity Rodman, Dennis’s daughter is a US soccer star

by admin
Trinity Rodman, Dennis’s daughter is a US soccer star

Dad was the king of Nba defense, she plays in attack and has always been too strong with the ball at her feet since she was a child: the story of a champion who was able to beat even a cumbersome surname

Trinity was born from the marriage between the NBA legend and Michelle Moyer. She has been promised since she was a young girl, she at just 20 she rewrote history after only one year of career In Trinity elementary school she ran up and down the school field with a ball between her feet. She was crying, because she was alone and incredulous: “How is it possible that no one but me tries?”. Her mother Michelle likes to remember this image now that her daughter, just 20 years old, has become the highest paid player in the history of American football.

See also  The Academy does not get up, another heavy knockout

You may also like

Germano at Milan in 1962: the countess and...

Inter goals, Inzaghi’s midfielders score double last year

Nets Lone Ranger referee report:Three missed sentences, Nets...

Torino-Milan, the enhanced odds of 888Sport and the...

World Chess Championship: China wins men’s and women’s...

Spurs star leaves the league temporarily due to...

Turin-Milan, Origi owner: this is how he rebuilt...

Abate, the Milan of Youth League and Primavera:...

Budget cap, the FIA ​​has lost an opportunity:...

Wu Lei: Coming back is more about enjoying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy