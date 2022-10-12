An evening to forget for the Limana Cavarzano, which in the presence of the Sandonà sinks in the first half.

Parteli’s boys collect three goals in 45 ‘, thanks to a series of defensive mistakes. In the second half, the guests had the merit of trying to get the game back on its feet. But a double cross hit in the opening minutes of the second half prevented Limana Cavarzano from at least lightening the passive. For the guests it is the second stop in a row away from home, after the one made in Treviso. Ready to go and, on the 2nd minute, Sandonà immediately unlocks the result, thanks to a defensive mess by Parteli’s boys.

The action comes from a Manente shot on which the host defense risks an own goal. Peterle saves, but does not hold back and Momentè does not let himself be begged to be stuffed a few steps away. At 10 ‘Limana Cavarzano has a golden opportunity to equalize, with an insistent action in the area of ​​Fiabane, whose shot is printed on the base of the post.

At 16 ‘the Sandonà doubles. Zorzetto goes down in the area, for the referee it is a penalty and Fortunato bags from the spot at half height. The Sandonà tries to close it. But at 31 ‘Peterle with his feet blocks the door on the diagonal of Gashi and shortly after Zorzetto, with the door wide open, fails the head deviation.

At 35 ‘Caser gets rid of the marking of a man and flies to the left, puts in the middle a low cross shot on which Bavena, coming out on the ground, anticipates De Pellegrin in extremis.

Give and laugh, the Sandonà trio ripens just before the rest.

Minute 41 ‘: quick triangulation on the short side of the area, Gashi slips into the area and throws a diagonal on the far post, which hits the internal wood and bags. At the start of the recovery Limana Cavarzano tries everything to reopen the race.

But fate also turned its back on the guests, with a confused hitting and beating in the area on which the guys from Parteli chipped the crossbar twice.

It is another Limana Cavarzano than the one seen in the first half. The outburst however lasts a quarter of an hour. Then also Sandonà has the opportunity to play poker, with Fortunato kicking a great free kick that Peterle goes to remove from under the crossbar. It is the last jolt of the race, which in the last half hour slips away in the control of Sandonà and with the heads of the two teams already projected to Sunday.

SAN DONA ‘- LIMANA CAVARZANO 3-0

SANDONà (3-5-2): Bavena 6, Donadello 6, Momentè 6.5 (14 ‘st Guizzini 6), Fortunato 6.5, Craciun 6 (4’ st Bossi 6), Uliari 6, Tognin 6 (28 ‘st Susanna sv), Scroccaro 6, Zorzetto 6 (8 ‘st Pasqual 6), Gashi 7 (19’ st Carli 6), Manente 6.5. Coach: Zanon.

LIMANA CAVARZANO (3-4-1-2): Peterle 6, Marcon 5.5 (24 ‘st Boso sv), Panatta 6, Pradebon 5.5, Trevisan 5.5, Galli 6, Appocher 5.5 (35’ st Eissa sv), Solagna 6 (24 ‘st Piazza sv), De Pellegrin 5.5, Fiabane 6 (24 ‘st Vivian), Caser 6 (31’ st Comiotto sv). Coach: Parteli.

Referee: Hunchback of Padua 6.

Rarely: pt 2′ Momentè, 16′ Fortunato (reg.), 41′ Gashi.

Note: Fortunato, Trevisan, Craciun, Solagna, Marcon, Piazza, Panatta were booked. Corners 4-4. Recovery: pt 1 ‘, st 3’.