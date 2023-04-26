Trip 1 hour from Milan in nature, the Tenuta San Marzano Mercurina

You can take a beautiful trip 1 hour from Milan in nature, or rather the Tenuta San Marzano Mercurina, in the province of Pavia, in the Lomellina.

It’s a huge one estate of about 200 hectares immersed in the greenery of rice fields and alder woods, with a very interesting past and a future under construction, thanks to the Darefrutto Foundation which manages the place and which is completing the work to start with a restaurant, a bike hotel and spaces for meetings and appointments for adults and children.

We get there by car in about 1 hour from Milantraffic permitting, and it can be an idea for one weekend day trip, perhaps by participating in an event on the theme of nature and the territory, as we did.

Trip 1 hour from Milan, the Tenuta San Marzano Mercurina

The San Marzano Mercurina estate is a jump in the pastwith the two farmhouses (San Marzano and Mercurina) still substantially intact in their eighteenth-century structure (the latter actually in a state of decay, not involved in the renovation work).

On visiting days you can explore with guides, including the great courtyard-garden where to have a picnic, the porch with tables to avoid the sun and rain, the rooms where rice is still worked and those that will become lodgings for walkers and cyclists. Yes because here we are on Via Francigenaon Sigerico’s itinerary from the Colle del Gran San Bernardo to Rome, and the estate is about to become a stopping place on the way.

Then, out of there, there are the trails to get to know the nature of Lomellina, with the rice fields, the alder forest (unique in Europe) and the Garzawhere the herons of the area nest.

You get around on foot, by bicycle, if you want by car where you can.

The events, especially in the summer months, are quite dense: you can consult the plan.

Tenuta San Marzano Mercurina, the story (it’s important)

The estate, which dates back to the 18th century. belonged until a few years ago to Milanese family of the Saronios, active in the chemical branch, with a business that emerged above all during the Fascist era. Here the family used to come on weekends, here Pieo Saronio, the progenitor of the industrial empire, came to hunt in the woods, who entertained his guests (politicians, diplomats, entrepreneurs) in the hunting lodge, still furnished in 1930s style and can be visited.

The family was at the center of a tragic episode of breaking latest news-history, when in 1975 his son Carlo, who had approached the armed struggle, was kidnapped by an extremist formation that had previously exploited him for his financial resources (and which met right at the fireplace of the hunting lodge, in the photo). During the kidnapping, Saronio was killed and the terrorists managed to collect the ransom by pretending that he was still alive. The family spread a veil of silence about the incident and let go of the estate. Only recently did the last Saronio heir, the missionary friar Pietro Masolo, decide to entrust the estate to a foundation, with the idea of transform and rehabilitate it as a center for environmental design, hospitality and nature education.

The history of the family and of the farmhouse have been reconstructed by Mario Calabresi in the book “Quello che non ti dire”. Now a book by Masolo himself has been released, “Recreate roots”, which tells more about the estate and what it is trying to do.

Tenuta San Marzano Mercurina, how to get there

The most comfortable means is the car. From Milan, travel on the A7 motorway to Casei Gerola or Gropello. From there, follow the state and local roads up to Pieve di Cairo, then along the SP194 take a 1.5 km dirt path that leads to the estate. Pay attention to the sign, it is easy to pass it.

Photo Martino De Mori

