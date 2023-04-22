Tris Salernitana to Sassuolo, Verona stops Bologna

It is a Salernitana worthy of applause that clearly surpasses Sassuolo at Arechi by 3-0, with Paulo Sousa’s men thus approaching salvation. The challenge was already addressed in the first half thanks to goals from Pirola and Dia, with Coulibaly putting the icing on the cake in the second half. The hosts got off to a good start and took the lead in the 9th minute. Candreva takes a corner from the right, Gyomber heads the tower for Pirola who, all alone, goes in the corner from close range beating Consigli. On the pitch there are only the Campania players and in the 20th minute they double up. Gyomber crosses from the right, Botheim works from the bank finding Dia who anticipates Rogerio and flies past Consigli. On the other hand, Laurienté was the only one to try and in the 24th minute he shot from outside with the ball coming out not far to Ochoa’s left. The Mexican goalkeeper had to get his hands together in the 27th minute, when he countered a sudden right-footed shot by Frattesi with a dive. The black and greens close in attack, but the teams go into the break 2-0.

The recovery is not the flight of bells

Dionisi, who arrived in Salerno without his star Berardi, puts Pinamonti on the field but his men are unable to worry Ochoa much. At 20′, the grenades drop the set. Kastanos serves Dia from the right, who unloads backwards for Coulibaly who guesses a surgical diagonal from the edge with his right foot that slips into the corner. The Emilians meet again in the 24th minute, when the newcomer Thortsvedt kicks from the edge with his left foot, however, finding Ochoa ready for a diving deflection. In the finale, there was only time to see a save from Consigli on Candreva in full recovery, but the result would never change. Salernitana therefore collects three fundamental points with a view to salvation which catapult them into fourteenth position at an altitude of 33, with a 7 length advantage over Verona. Sassuolo, on the other hand, remains in mid-table with 40 points to his credit.

Verona, golden points against Bologna

Verona beat Bologna for 2-1 in anticipation of the 31st day of Serie A 2022-2023 and is back in full swing for salvation. The Venetians impose themselves with the Verdi double. The forward broke the deadlock on a penalty in the 6th minute of stoppage time and conceded an encore in the 62nd minute with a perfect header. Bologna shortened the distance in the 94th minute with a soft touch from Dominguez: too late to hope for a comeback. The victory allows Verona to rise to 26 points and catch up with Spezia, who find themselves tied for third from bottom but have one game left. Bologna remains at 44.