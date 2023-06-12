Triumphant Souček in the midst of celebrations: I’m a better singer than a dancer, but I let myself be laughed at dancing too

The trophies keep coming for him now. Midfielder Tomáš Souček won the Conference League final with West Ham in Eden last week. Just before the meeting of the national football team, the captain of the national team also received the award for the winner of the Czech Golden Ball poll in Prague. He won it for the third time in his career, but he is still full of impressions from the spectacular celebrations of the Hammers in London. “They were quite demanding… When I wanted to take a nap for a while, I couldn’t even do it, as I was still pumped with adrenaline. I fell asleep for about half an hour before breakfast,” he smiles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

