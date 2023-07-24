Trophy “Legality Iblea” 2023. Court, Carabinieri and Penitentiary Police in the field

The Court of Ragusa has been the promoter, also this year, of the Trophy “Legality Iblea”. It’s about the soccer triangular which takes place in the month of July in memory of the fallen of the Via D’Amelio massacre. The tournament, the organizers explain, was not established only to commemorate the dead of the mafia massacres, but also to put the institutions of the Province of Ragusa in synergy and promote the basic principles of sport as an instrument of loyalty in competitions and respect for the law as a basis for the freedom of each of us.

Taking part in this third edition, which took place in the ‘Magni’ pitches of Ragusa last Thursday, were the teams of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri of Ragusa, the Provincial Command of the Penitentiary Police of Ragusa and the Judicial Offices Iblei, holder of the 2021 and 2022 trophies.

The event, characterized by an atmosphere of fairness and sporting loyalty, saw the strongest team triumph with the most constant physical strength: that of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri, which was able to take advantage of the sudden drop in strength of the team holding the trophy.

The first match saw the Carabinieri play against the Penitentiary Police. The first team, coordinated by Lieutenant Montalto, immediately appeared fast and aggressive, as did that of the penitentiary police who immediately hit the target with agent Bonincontro. The young carabinieri immediately reacted with speed and decision, first drawing with the pinned Mandarà and, at the last minute, with marshal Mattia Paolino they put the seal on the fate of the match, ending up beating the Penitentiary Police team by 2 to 1.

The Penitentiary Police, led by Inspector Lomonaco, played on a par with the Carabinieri, but were unlucky to have conceded in the last minute.

In the second game, the short bench and the tiredness for the first meeting was the main cause of the defeat of the Penitentiary Police with the Judicial Offices, which in addition to the “freshness” also counted on a wider range of players, led on the field by the historic captain: the president Pulvirenti.

The goals of the 5 to 2 final were scored by two judge Di Cataldo (best scorer of the tournament), one by the president Pulvirenti, one by the lawyer Armenia and one by the lawyer Giaquinta; for the penitentiaries, agent Cicero and agent Di Benedetto scored.

The final meeting to win the Trophy, between the Carabinieri and the Iblei Judicial Offices, was hard-fought and full of emotions, extremely balanced up to 5 minutes from the end where an unexpected blackout from the judiciary allowed the Carabinieri to score three goals which ended the game.

The feelings and motivations on the pitch went far beyond strictly sporting competition. On the one hand the Iblei Judicial Offices, holders of the title and winners of the two previous editions, on the other the provincial command of the Carabinieri who “enlisted”, for the occasion, the best from the Ragusa, Vittoria and Scicli company.

The extreme balance of the teams that lasted up to 5 minutes from the end was highlighted right away. There were no particular goalscoring actions, except for a decisive save by the pinned selected Marcello Bellino on a shot destined for the net.

5 minutes from the end, as anticipated, the unexpected blackout of the team holding the trophy allowed the Carabinieri, with two goals from deputy brigadier Turlà and a goal from the selected pin Cicero Santalena, to ensure victory and the Iblea 2023 legality trophy.

The absence of coach Cingolani’s tactical sagacity and the substitutions not in perfect harmony with the phases of the game, in addition to the collective psychophysical decline, have therefore transformed the joyful symphony, typical of the team game of the Judicial Offices, into a football team without propulsive force, apathetic and therefore at the mercy of the opponent.

Here are the detailed results of the Tournament:

1st classified : the team of the Provincial Command of the Carabinieri who receives the award from the lawyer. Lucia Carnemolla (Mundiavocat women’s futsal world champion – Saint-Tropez 2023)

2nd classified : the team of the Iblei Judicial Offices who receives the award from PM Dott.ssa-Ottavia Polipo

3rd place : The prison police team receives the award from judge Claudio Maggioni (Best Manager of the Master Tournamed Nation Cup 2023 Saint-Tropez)

The best scorer : Judge Di Cataldo, receives the award from the lawyer, Giuseppe Raffo, Regional Manager of Astalegale.net

