Home Sports Trouble-free success for Real Madrid without Alaba
Sports

Trouble-free success for Real Madrid without Alaba

by admin
Trouble-free success for Real Madrid without Alaba

Real Madrid started an important week without David Alaba, who has a thigh injury, with a 3-1 home win over Espanyol Barcelona on Saturday. The Madrilenians have reduced their gap to leaders FC Barcelona, ​​who only play in Bilbao on Sunday, to six points in the league. Next Sunday there will be a direct duel in Barcelona. Before that, Real will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Espanyol took an early lead in Madrid through Joselu (8′). Goals from Vinicius Junior (23′), Eder Militao (39′) and Marco Asensio (93′) turned the game around. Rodrygo also hit the crossbar with a free kick (75′). Real returned to winning ways after two draws in the league against Atletico Madrid and Betis Sevilla.

Alaba had already been missing in these two games. The Viennese sustained his muscle injury on February 21 in a 5-2 win in the first leg of the Champions League in Liverpool. His appearance in the “Clasico” against Barcelona is just as questionable as possible appearances for Austria in the following European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan (March 24) and Estonia (March 27). ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick announces his squad for the two games in Linz on Tuesday.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Women's football: with Haiti and Panama the World Cup - Football draw is completed

You may also like

Baník – Sparta 0:3, Sparta defeated the Ostrava...

Rugby Italy was beaten 29-17 by Wales in...

Crotone banned, the Ultras: «Let’s support Catanzaro in...

libro, special jersey, merchandising e social – Sport...

follow the match of the Six Nations Tournament

Pogačar escaped Vingegaard again and is aiming for...

the advice of Marco Aurelio Fontana

Austrians in Österstund sixth season – sport.ORF.at

Darwin Ham: We showed how deep and talented...

V agency announced the “DOTA2” player punishment announcement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy