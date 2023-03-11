Real Madrid started an important week without David Alaba, who has a thigh injury, with a 3-1 home win over Espanyol Barcelona on Saturday. The Madrilenians have reduced their gap to leaders FC Barcelona, ​​who only play in Bilbao on Sunday, to six points in the league. Next Sunday there will be a direct duel in Barcelona. Before that, Real will face Liverpool in the Champions League round of 16 second leg on Wednesday.

Espanyol took an early lead in Madrid through Joselu (8′). Goals from Vinicius Junior (23′), Eder Militao (39′) and Marco Asensio (93′) turned the game around. Rodrygo also hit the crossbar with a free kick (75′). Real returned to winning ways after two draws in the league against Atletico Madrid and Betis Sevilla.

Alaba had already been missing in these two games. The Viennese sustained his muscle injury on February 21 in a 5-2 win in the first leg of the Champions League in Liverpool. His appearance in the “Clasico” against Barcelona is just as questionable as possible appearances for Austria in the following European Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan (March 24) and Estonia (March 27). ÖFB team boss Ralf Rangnick announces his squad for the two games in Linz on Tuesday.

