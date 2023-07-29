Trouble over tank choreo at Red Star Belgrade – Kosovo files a complaint

Status: 07/28/2023 10:04 a.m

In a test match, Red Star Belgrade fans performed a choreography with a tank and connected it with a military attack on Kosovo. Kosovo’s association urges UEFA to act.

During the choreography of the Red Star fans, a huge tank could be seen in front of the Serbian national colors on the home curve in the Rajko Mitic stadium. Below was a banner with the words “When the army returns to Kosovo”. All this happened in a friendly against AC Fiorentina from Italy (5:0) on Wednesday evening (07/26/2023).

Kosovo’s federation: “UEFA asked to take action”

Kosovo’s football association responded on Thursday. “Kosovo’s FA strongly condemns the scandalous, warmongering choreography performed by fans of Serbian club Red Star at the football match against Florence in Belgrade, while expressing its anger and concern,” it said in a statement.

The presentation of a tank and the provocative slogans directed against sport, but also against the harmony and peace between countries and peoples are unacceptable – especially at a time of tension between the two countries: “We asked the UEFA bodies to urgently investigate this case and to take strict measures against the club and Red Star fans to prevent such chauvinistic actions and similar provocations in the future.” UEFA has not yet responded publicly and was asked by the sports show for a statement.

Kosovo independent since 2008, Serbia continues to claim the territory

Kosovo used to be part of Yugoslavia. In 2008 the country declared its independence. Just over half of the members of the United Nations recognize the country, including Germany and much of the European Union. However, Serbia continues to claim the area for itself. The north of Kosovo is primarily inhabited by ethnic Serbs and borders on Serbia. Violence has recently erupted there.

The conflict is also a regular topic in sports. Tennis pro Novak Djokovic was criticized in Paris at the French Open for the message “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia”. He himself defended the action as “the least I could do”. At the men’s football World Cup in Qatar, Serbian players also caused outrage in Kosovo with a message.

UEFA rule since 2019: countries do not have to receive Kosovo

Kosovo has only been a member of UEFA since March 2016, making it the youngest member. Shortly thereafter, Kosovo was admitted to FIFA. When the 2016 UEFA Congress decided on the admission of Kosovo, there was clear opposition.

Among the then 54 UEFA members, the vote came out narrowly at 28:24 for the admission of Kosovo. Back then, too, Red Star fans performed a choreography that read: “UEFA supports terrorism” – in reference to the inclusion of Kosovo.

The political rejection is sometimes so great that countries do not receive the teams from Kosovo. Since 2019, UEFA has therefore allowed these countries to play their home games against Kosovan teams on neutral ground. The teams in Kosovo have to compete away from home, otherwise there is a risk of a classification.

Message from Red Star Belgrade 2016 fans regarding Kosovo’s admission to UEFA: “UEFA supports terrorism!”

Spain banned the word “Kosovo” on clothing at the Karate World Championships

Rejection is not always aimed directly at Kosovo. In some countries, this also has to do with their own breakaway regions, which no one wants to provide arguments for.

Spain does not recognize Kosovo and also tried to prevent Gibraltar from joining UEFA in 2013. Spain claims Gibraltar from Great Britain. At the 2018 Karate World Championships in Madrid, the Kosovar fighters in Spain were initially not even allowed to wear the word “Kosovo” on their clothing, the International Olympic Committee intervened and warned the hosts.

For political reasons, UEFA is currently banning matches from several countries as far as possible. Among the seven combinations are three with Kosovo.

Politically prohibited matches in the UEFA match between teams Kosovo – Bosnia Kosovo – Serbia Kosovo – Russia* Ukraine – Belarus Ukraine – Russia* Armenia – Azerbaijan Spain – Gibraltar

*Currently all football teams from Russia are suspended in UEFA and FIFA because of the aggressive war against Ukraine.

No statement on the subject of Red Star

So far, there has been no statement from Red Star on the subject. The club thanked social networks for the “phenomenal support”. Captain Mirko Ivanic was quoted as saying on the club’s website: “The atmosphere was fantastic. 36,000 people – I felt like it was a Champions League game.”

Serbia is politically supported by Russia, the state energy company Gazprom is the main sponsor of the club. When the World Cup was on in Qatar, Red Star traveled to Saint Petersburg. There the team faced Gazprom factory club Zenit Saint Petersburg in a friendly match at the Gazprom Arena, players showed symbols of friendship between Serbia and Kosovo, fans shouted “Kosovo is Serbia”.