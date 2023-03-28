Home Sports Trouble with ice hockey professionals because of jerseys
Trouble with ice hockey professionals because of jerseys

AThe Buffalo Gay Men’s Choir sang on the ice, the colorful flags of the LGBTQ scene waved outside in front of the arena and the pros of the National Hockey League (NHL) wore jerseys with the large chest logo surrounded by rainbow colors during the warm-up. “Pride Night” was the motto on Monday at the Buffalo Sabers, only one did not take part. Ilya Lyubuschkin made no sign, because the Russian faces consequences.

The Kremlin’s law against “gay propaganda,” signed into law by President Vladimir Putin in December, means there is repeated noise when teams in the North American professional league want to campaign for sexual equality. For example, the Chicago Blackhawks did not wear the Pride jerseys at the weekend due to “safety concerns”, the players were disappointed.

Ivan Provorov of the Philadelphia Flyers had already boycotted the warm-up in the rainbow jersey in January – albeit for different reasons. “My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion. That’s all I’m going to say about that,” the defender explained.

He was still allowed to play, just like Lyubushkin. And like James Reimer of the San Jose Sharks. The Canadian also only went onto the ice before the face-off, so he made a statement. “I have been a Christian for all 13 years of my NHL career. I have personal faith in Jesus Christ, who died on the cross for my sins,” the goalie shared, while stressing that in his heart he has “no hatred for anyone.”

