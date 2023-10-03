Troubled Ajax hired former coach Van Gaal as an adviser

Ajax currently ranks 15th in the 18-man domestic league. After a disappointing third-place finish last season and missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 13 years, the club spent more than €100 million on reinforcements in the summer.
In the past, Van Gaal led Ajax to three domestic titles and in 1995 to a triumph in the Champions League. “I want to help Ajax, I would like to offer my football knowledge. We have to find a way up again,” the coach, who was the club’s head coach from 1991 to 1997, said in a statement. He accepted the job even though he is being treated for prostate cancer.
Louis van Gaal will advise the Supervisory Board of AFC Ajax NV on football technical matters.
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 3, 2023
During his thirty-year coaching career, Van Gaal also worked successfully on the bench of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United. With the Dutch national team, he won bronze at the World Championships in 2014.