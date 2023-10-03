Troubled Ajax hired former coach Van Gaal as an adviser

Ajax currently ranks 15th in the 18-man domestic league. After a disappointing third-place finish last season and missing out on the Champions League for the first time in 13 years, the club spent more than €100 million on reinforcements in the summer.

In the past, Van Gaal led Ajax to three domestic titles and in 1995 to a triumph in the Champions League. “I want to help Ajax, I would like to offer my football knowledge. We have to find a way up again,” the coach, who was the club’s head coach from 1991 to 1997, said in a statement. He accepted the job even though he is being treated for prostate cancer.

Louis van Gaal will advise the Supervisory Board of AFC Ajax NV on football technical matters. — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) October 3, 2023

During his thirty-year coaching career, Van Gaal also worked successfully on the bench of Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich and Manchester United. With the Dutch national team, he won bronze at the World Championships in 2014.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

