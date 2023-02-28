Home Sports Troussier appointed as head coach of Vietnam men’s football team
Sports

Troussier appointed as head coach of Vietnam men’s football team

by admin
Troussier appointed as head coach of Vietnam men’s football team

　　Original title: Troussier officially appointed as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s football team

According to a report by the Vietnam News Agency on the 27th, the famous French coach Troussier was officially appointed as the head coach of the Vietnam National Men’s Football Team and U23 Olympic Team on the same day. The contract period is from March 1, 2023 to July 31, 2026. .

　　Troussier (file photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Huanzong

At the appointment ceremony that day, Troussier expressed his joy and pride in coaching the Vietnam team. He said that FIFA announced that starting from the 2026 World Cup, the number of participating teams in the World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48, which is an opportunity for Vietnamese football.

Troussier said: “Entering the World Cup is our biggest goal, and we will work together to repay the trust of the Vietnamese fans.”

Troussier has coached Nigeria, Japan and other national teams, as well as the French Marseille club, and led the Japanese team to the top 16 in the 2002 World Cup. (Reporter Sun Yi)

See also  Carbon dioxide that cannot be found on the market: "Stop producing sparkling water"

You may also like

Poitiers or Nice, an unexpected finalist in the...

Eat less, how do you do it? The...

FA Cup: How Brighton keep ‘crashing through the...

Latvia, Greece also goes ko: 11 victories in...

Ben Stokes: England captain ‘blessed’ to be a...

Milan, Costacurta on the record broken by Ibra:...

Medical experts analyze LeBron James’ injury: the worst...

Milwaukee Bucks, the exit of Marc Lasry. He...

Who is Don Walter Insero, the Caserta parish...

Scattered considerations after the WPT Abu Dhabi Master...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy