Original title: Troussier officially appointed as the head coach of the Vietnam men’s football team

According to a report by the Vietnam News Agency on the 27th, the famous French coach Troussier was officially appointed as the head coach of the Vietnam National Men’s Football Team and U23 Olympic Team on the same day. The contract period is from March 1, 2023 to July 31, 2026. .

Troussier (file photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Huanzong

At the appointment ceremony that day, Troussier expressed his joy and pride in coaching the Vietnam team. He said that FIFA announced that starting from the 2026 World Cup, the number of participating teams in the World Cup will be expanded from 32 to 48, which is an opportunity for Vietnamese football.

Troussier said: “Entering the World Cup is our biggest goal, and we will work together to repay the trust of the Vietnamese fans.”

Troussier has coached Nigeria, Japan and other national teams, as well as the French Marseille club, and led the Japanese team to the top 16 in the 2002 World Cup. (Reporter Sun Yi)