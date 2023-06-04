Home » Troyes 1-1 Lille burst 8 times Leng Ping Ren Jiu opened 359 bets 37967 yuan_Lottery_Sina Athletic Storm_Sina.com
On June 4th, Beijing time, the results of the 23074th Renjiu lottery were announced. Ren Jiu made 359 bets, with a single bet bonus of 37,967 yuan. The total amount of betting for Renjiu in this period is 21,297,610 yuan.

　　

In terms of lottery, the final match of Ligue 1 has been unpopular. Paris 2-3 Clermont lost 9 times, Troyes 1-1 Lille 8 times, Ajaccio 1-0 Marseille odds exceeded 1 Pay 7, Monaco 1-2 Toulouse odds over 6 times. Lorient, Nice and Nantes won at home, while Rennes and Lens passed away.

In the FA Cup final, Jingdo scored twice to help Manchester City win the cup 2-1. In the final of the German Cup, Red Bull beat Frankfurt 2-0. In Serie A, Inter Milan and Lazio both scored away wins, Cremona 2-0 Salernitana.

The deadline for redemption of prizes in this period is July 28, 2023. Overdue prizes will be discarded

