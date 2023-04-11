Football Slavia intends to get excited for the next big match in the hunt for the league title with open training again. The fans recently arrived at the last unit in Eden before the duel with Pilsen, they will have the same opportunity on Friday before the tense derby against Sparta, which will be played on Saturday at Letná. The whole event will have an even more festive character, because head coach Jindřich Trpišovský and his staff will sign a new contract right on the stand in front of the fans of the stitched team.

