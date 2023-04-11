Home Sports Trpišovský et al. they will sign a new contract in front of the fans. They have our full trust, says Tvrdík
Sports

Trpišovský et al. they will sign a new contract in front of the fans. They have our full trust, says Tvrdík

by admin

Football Slavia intends to get excited for the next big match in the hunt for the league title with open training again. The fans recently arrived at the last unit in Eden before the duel with Pilsen, they will have the same opportunity on Friday before the tense derby against Sparta, which will be played on Saturday at Letná. The whole event will have an even more festive character, because head coach Jindřich Trpišovský and his staff will sign a new contract right on the stand in front of the fans of the stitched team.

See also  Fuels and refining: Ip buys the assets of Esso Italiana

You may also like

San Antonio first to award more than 10,000...

the Canadian Alison Jackson surprise winner, at the...

Trekking on the sea in Italy, the 6...

Women don’t let men fight teenagers punch out_Zhejiang...

IBSA Next Gen Cup 2022/23, definite le due...

Thiem beats Gasquet at the start in Monte...

Silvio Berlusconi, April 10 news on health from...

Hangzhou Community Games “Moved” into the Embedded Stadium-Sports-中工网

He collides with a car, a 73-year-old cyclist...

in Europe, disparate rules for footballers wishing to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy