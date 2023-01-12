Home Sports Trump came from behind to advance to the quarter-finals of the Snooker Masters – yqqlm
by admin
Original title: Trump came from behind to advance to the quarterfinals of the Snooker Masters

Xinhua News Agency, London, January 11 (Reporter Zhang Wei) Trump, the former world No. Knock Masters Quarterfinals. Bingham, who played later on the same day, defeated Wilson 6:3 to grab the last ticket to the quarterfinals.

In the battle with Ryan Day, even though Trump was on par with his opponent in the first 6 rounds, his overall performance still seemed to be inferior to his opponent. After Ryan Day achieved a 5:3 lead, it seemed that he had a chance to win, but he fell short in the next 3 rounds when he had a chance to win each round.

Trump said that Ryan Day was really unlucky in the final tiebreaker, and he himself scored a few key goals under pressure. “I’m excited to get through this. I can totally enjoy the next game because I almost went home and I’m just happy to be here.”

Bingham got off to a strong 5-0 start against Wilson. Although he was chased by his opponent for 3 innings, he finally managed to end the game in the ninth inning.

“If I can always play like this, it will be difficult for me to win this year.” The 46-year-old Bingham said after the game. He will next compete with Murphy, who eliminated defending champion Robertson, for a semi-final seat.

