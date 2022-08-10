New York, August 10, 2022 – “I refused to answer questions based on the rights that are granted to every citizen by the US Constitution.” Like this Donald Trump wrote today in a note, about the New York attorney’s investigation of his companies and the possibility that he has inflated the value of his assets to obtain better financial conditions.

Trump then invokes the Fifth Amendment , which allows you not to testify against yourself, with the New York Attorney. “I was once asked: ‘if you are innocent why invoke the Fifth Amendment?’ Now I know the answer. When your family, your society and all the people in your orbit become the targets of an unfounded politically motivated witch hunt, you have no other choice, “Trump points out. “If I had any doubts about it, these were wiped out by the FBI raid two days before the deposition. I have no other choice because the current administration and many prosecutors in this country have lost their moral and ethical decency.”

The American president Joe Biden instead, inviting them to register to vote against the Maga ideology, an acronym for ‘Make America Great again’, the famous slogan coined by Donald Trump, he wrote on Twitter: “In just 90 days the electoral must decide among the ultra-republicans. conservatives who attack our freedoms and democrats who are fighting to defend them “.

What happened to Trump

The former president arrived today at the offices of the New York attorney , Letitia James, to be subjected to questions under oath but given the refusal to answer, there are still many shadows on this matter, which began two days ago when the Fbi crashed into the Mar-a-Lago resort by Trump in Florida in search of secret documents stolen from the White House. A blitz that lasted over 10 hours, during which the federal police besieged the tycoon’s residence – even opening the safe – in search of documents that, as required by law, had to be delivered to the national archives.

This is an action that is unprecedented in American history and is considered a measure of extreme gravity. To sign the search warrant, the judge wanted to see, in fact, clues and evidence to justify that those missing documents could indicate a criminal act.

The Trump’s reaction was very strict: “It’s an attack by radical left-wing Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for elections in 2024,” he said. There White House instead she stated that she had not been aware of the FBI raid and had learned the news from the media.

Investigations underway in New York

The African-American prosecutor Letitia James , whom Trump branded “racist” in the Truth Media post in which he announced his deposition today, is conducting a civil investigation to determine whether the Trump Organization has “used fraudulent valuations of its assets to obtain economic benefits, including loans. , insurance coverage, tax relief “. Trump’s two adult sons, Ivanka e Donald Jr , have already testified in recent days, after the depositions, like those of the father, had been postponed due to the death of the tycoon’s ex-wife, Ivana. Unlike their father, the two answered questions from investigators. To this civil investigation joins that CRIMINAL by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, always on fraudulent property appraisals to get better loans and pay less taxes.

Trump’s allies: a spy in Mar-a-Lago

Among the allies and supporters of Donald Trump there is the hypothesis that there is one in the house of the former president indicator light a ‘ traitorous mole ‘that he would have reported information to the FBI and that, therefore, would be behind the blitz of federal agents. The mole, they argue, would have passed on to the FBI information and evidence on what really was in Mar-a-Lago.