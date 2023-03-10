Status: 03/10/2023 2:24 p.m

TSG Hoffenheim is in free fall. Before the game at SC Freiburg, there is not much to say about staying up. That’s why coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is still optimistic.

He smiles, looks friendly, seems self-confident. Despite the precarious situation, TSG Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo remains calm and objective at the pre-game press conference on Sunday (3:30 p.m., live audio stream on Sportschau.de) at SC Freiburg, even with critical questions. But then Matarazzo said something with a serious expression that, given his record and that of his club, remained in the room as unwanted irony. “I go into every game to win it,” said the 45-year-old before the landmark game.

14 games without a win

What it’s like to win – that’s what Matarazzo and his team know – to put it bluntly – almost exclusively from stories. The Bundesliga soccer club is in free fall towards the 2nd Bundesliga. The Kraichgauer have been waiting for a win for 14 competitive games, in the league they have been without three points for 13 games and only scored two points in this period. Most recently, it set six bankruptcies in a row. The club of still majority owner Dietmar Hopp is one of the four teams with the same number of points at the end of the table. The relegation battle is exciting and interesting, just not for those who are in it

Matarazzo’s record is not good

Matarazzo’s personal record is also shocking. The American with Italian roots has not scored a three in twelve league games. Until his dismissal at VfB Stuttgart in October there were five draws and three defeats. His first four games as successor to André Breitenreiter at TSG Matarazzo lost his so far The coach celebrated his last win in the Bundesliga on May 14, 2022 as coach of VfB Stuttgart. It was all the more surprising what Matarazzo revealed about his mood on Friday. “I would like to have a few more points – but I’m doing very well,” said the coach: “I’m in it, I’m active, I’m alive and I’m confident.” The fact is: the coach has his own way of looking at things. “I still think we’re on the right track,” said Matarazzo. “In my view, things have become more stable in the last three games. The lads are making a good impression.”

Opponent Freiburg is one of the top teams

Another problem for Hoffenheim is the opponent next Sunday. Freiburg comes with a lot of self-confidence, even if the SC on Thursday in the Europa League round of 16 first leg at Juventus Turin suffered a 1-0 defeat. According to Matarazzo, Freiburg is “one of the most complete teams in the Bundesliga”. Matarazzo knows what to expect from his team: “We have to be extremely online in all phases of the game,” said the coach, who will painfully miss the suspended top performer Christoph Baumgartner in Freiburg: “It’s about performance that is there for a win must.”