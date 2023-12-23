Tsimikas injured after collision with Klopp

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp went down involuntarily during the top game of the English Premier League against Arsenal (1-1) after a collision with defensive player Kostas Tsimikas. The Greek from Liverpool FC was pushed onto the sidelines by Bukayo Saka in the top game against Arsenal FC on Saturday and knocked his own coach off his feet when he fell.

IMAGO/Sportimage/Darren Staples

Tsimikas then had to leave the pitch after 33 minutes with a shoulder injury. Klopp confirmed after the final whistle that the defender would be out for a long time. “The collarbone is definitely broken,” said the former Bundesliga coach.

