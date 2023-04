Engaged in the Masters 1000 in Monte-Carlo, the number 3 in the ATP ranking explained why he became a fan of the Griffin: “I’ve been a fan of Genoa since I was a child, it all started playing video games: I decided it would be my Italian team to cheer for”. Then the Greek expressed a wish in an interview with Sky Sport: “One day, I would very much like to be able to go to a game and be able to cheer on them in person”

