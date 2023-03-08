Dhe TTC Neu-Ulm and his star player Dimitrij Ovtcharov are allowed to play in the Champions League in the coming season despite their withdrawal from the Table Tennis Bundesliga. This was decided by the Executive Committee of the German Table Tennis Association (DTTB) on Wednesday at a video conference. According to the current status, the test-tube team can therefore compete as the first team in a European club competition without being tied to a national league system.

DTTB President Claudia Herweg justified Neu-Ulm’s report with formalities. Despite the unprecedented constellation, neither the DTTB regulations nor the regulations of the European association ETTU “offer a basis to decide otherwise”. The only criterion for the ETTU is the athletic performance of a club in the European Cup competitions of the past three years. The association “definitely could not have won” a legal dispute over a refusal to report Neu-Ulm.

Consequence of the “Neu-Ulm case”

The head of the Cologne association emphasized her uneasiness and announced changes to the DTTB regulations for the season after next as a consequence of the “Neu-Ulm case”. The participation of a club in the Champions League without belonging to a national league is “certainly not in the spirit of team sport. Personally, I hope that we will succeed in closing the gaps in the regulations,” said Herweg, with a view to the upcoming DTTB Bundestag in November. Your goal is that Champions League participants have to play in the top division of a country in the future.

Before this season, the Neu-Ulmer signed the four world-class players Ovtcharov, Truls Moregardh (Sweden), Tomokazu Harimoto (Japan) and Lin Yun-ju (Taiwan). They won the German Cup competition and were only eliminated in the semi-finals of the Champions League. In the Bundesliga, other players have been used for the most part for months. There Neu-Ulm had bought in after its foundation in 2019 without any qualifications via wildcard.

After Moregardh and Lin also played in the Swedish and Japanese leagues in January, contrary to a ban on bets for other clubs, the table tennis Bundesliga banned the two for ten games each in the next season. Because Neu-Ulm saw the bans imposed by the league association as intrigues by the competition, the club announced its withdrawal from the Bundesliga at the end of February in protest.

If the TTC wants to register a team for the second or third division, it has to decide by March 15th. The registration period for the regional or Oberliga ends on June 5th. It is not yet known whether Neu-Ulm has any plans for the second division or even deeper.