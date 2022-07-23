Home Sports Tuchel on AZP transfer:Maybe Barcelona makes me a little annoyed but I will do my best to help Chelsea – yqqlm
Sports

Tuchel on AZP transfer:Maybe Barcelona makes me a little annoyed but I will do my best to help Chelsea – yqqlm

by admin
Tuchel on AZP transfer:Maybe Barcelona makes me a little annoyed but I will do my best to help Chelsea – yqqlm

Original title:Tuchel on AZP transfer:Maybe Barcelona makes me a little annoyed but I will do my best to help Chelsea

Tuchel on AZP transfer: Maybe Barcelona annoys me but I will do my best to help Chelsea

Live it, July 23 News Today, Chelsea coach Tuchel talked about Azpilicueta’s transfer in an interview.

Talking about Barcelona’s push to sign Azpilicueta, Tuchel said: “Maybe Barcelona’s behavior will make me a little annoyed, but I will still do my best to help Chelsea. I talked to Azpilicueta. Well, he doesn’t like it, but he understands.”

“It’s a difficult situation for him because another (Barcelona) club has been watching him.”

According to previous reports, Chelsea are close to signing Conde, and may give Azpilicueta the green light to move to Barcelona after the event is completed.

JayChan)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Harland double! Dortmund Dortmund: They are forcing me_Barcelona_Home_Situation

You may also like

Vingegaard, gentleman in yellow Pogacar falls and he...

Toro looks good in front of the Turkish...

Yuzuru Hanyu applies to withdraw from the Japanese...

Naples, with a manhole smashing the drinks dispenser:...

Gao Jianjun met with the Chinese Football Coordination...

LIVE Athletics World Championships in Eugene: results, program,...

The Northwest Wolves of the Chinese League defeated...

First time in blue for Aliotta and Moretti,...

Warm-up match-Sancho scored a goal and pulled the...

L84 towards the repechage On the bench you...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy