Tuchel on AZP transfer: Maybe Barcelona annoys me but I will do my best to help Chelsea

Live it, July 23 News Today, Chelsea coach Tuchel talked about Azpilicueta’s transfer in an interview.

Talking about Barcelona’s push to sign Azpilicueta, Tuchel said: “Maybe Barcelona’s behavior will make me a little annoyed, but I will still do my best to help Chelsea. I talked to Azpilicueta. Well, he doesn’t like it, but he understands.”

“It’s a difficult situation for him because another (Barcelona) club has been watching him.”

According to previous reports, Chelsea are close to signing Conde, and may give Azpilicueta the green light to move to Barcelona after the event is completed.

