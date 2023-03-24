Of Carlos Passerini

Sensational in Germany: Bayern Munich, which not even a month ago scrambled PSG in the Champions League, has decided to sack Nagelsmann. Instead of him was named Thomas Tuchel

Sensational turnaround for Bayern Munich, which sacked Julian Nagelsmann. According to Bild, after a lightning summit the management decided to proceed with the dismissal of the 35-year-old coach. There is already a name ready for succession to him: agreement reached with Thomas Tuchel for a contract until 2025. The German was free after the experience at Chelsea.

A shocking exemption, that’s for sure. Although the truth is Nagelsmann was now en route to the locker room: before the match (lost 2-1) against Leverkusen he had publicly complained about the presence of moles in the dressing room. Those experienced by Bayern have recently been days of high tension, especially within the club. In the loss, the Bavarians dropped to second place in the Bundesliga behind Borussia Dortmund, their next opponents at the Allianz Arena in the Klassiker when the Bundesliga resumed. In fact Bayern have only lost three starts all season while in Champions League has only won (8 times out of 8)

and in the quarterfinals he will play against Pep Guardiola’s Man City. In short: a season still very open. But the relationship between Bayern and the former child prodigy of the bench (who had a contract until 2026) is now compromised. Of course, the results for now were all on Nagelsmann’s side. Seen from here, it seems like a meaningless choice. We will see.