Tuesday’s gossip: Gundogan, Kane, Maddison, Ugarte, Caicedo, Mac Allister, Zaha

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan, 32, could return to Borussia Dortmund this summer as Barcelona cannot afford to pay the out-of-contract Germany midfielder’s wages. (Image – in German) external-link

Barca have tried to persuade Gundogan by extending their contract offer to three years with reduced wages, while Arsenal have offered a two-year deal and a lucrative proposal is also expected from a Saudi club. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid’s first bid for Harry Kane will be for 80m euros (£69m) but Tottenham have initially valued the England striker, 29, at 120m euros (£103m). (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham will back incoming manager Ange Postecoglou with funds to rival Newcastle for Leicester’s England midfielder James Maddison, 26, and target Brentford’s Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, and Wolves’ English defender Max Kilman, 26. (Mirror) external-link

Paris St-Germain have beaten Chelsea Uruguay midfielder Manuel Ugarte, 22, has been linked with a move to Manchester United Sporting Lisbon. (L’Equipe – in French) external-link

Chelsea have switched their focus to signing Brighton’s Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, after missing out on Ugarte. (Standard) external-link

Chelsea have also revived their interest in Southampton’s Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19 – and former Blues forward Eden Hazard has had a role in a prospective move. (Express) external-link

Alexis Mac Allister will sign for Liverpool from Brightonsubject to a medical, with the Argentina midfielder, 24, understood to have agreed a five-year contract. (Guardian) external-link

Atletico Madrid have enquired about a possible move for Wilfried Zaha. The Ivory Coast forward, 30, will become a free agent if he decides not to accept a new contract at Crystal Palace. (Mail) external-link

Liverpool would be willing to pay Barcelona 35m euros (£30m) to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 26. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

Tottenham have contacted Everton over a potential summer move for England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford but could be put off by the asking price for the 29-year-old, who is under contract until 2027. (Football Transfers) external-link

Aston Villa have joined the race to sign free agent Youri Tielemans, 26, after the Belgium midfielder’s departure from Leicester. (The Athletic) external-link

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, has cooled talk linking him with a summer move from Porto to Manchester United. (Mail) external-link

N’Golo Kante remains open to staying at Chelsea but the France midfielder, 32, is yet to agree on a new deal and Saudi clubs Al Ittihad and Al Nasser are interested in signing him this summer. (Fabrizio Romano) external-link

Newcastle United have been informed that England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, intends to stay at Manchester City. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Newcastle have stepped up their efforts to sign Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, 18, from Fenerbahce. (Football Insider) external-link

Real Madrid have asked Bayern Munich about the possibility of signing Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, 22. (Marca – in Spanish) external-link

Inter Milan have made a move to sign English defender Trevoh Chalobah, 23, from Chelsea this summer. (Football Insider) external-link

Brighton are set to announce the arrival of Germany midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud, 27, from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer. (Football Insider) external-link

West Ham are looking at three midfielders – Southampton and England’s James Ward-Prowse, 28, Chelsea and England’s Conor Gallagher, 23, and Manchester United Scotland’s Scott McTominay, 26; (Football Transfers) external-link

Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 28, is set to be offered a new deal at Manchester United. (Sun) external-link