Tuesday’s gossip: Hojlund, Mbappe, Kane, Gallagher, Caicedo, Colwill, Martinez

Manchester United are poised to make a formal bid to Atalanta for 20-year-old Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund this week. (Mail)external-link

The Red Devils are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt 24-year-old French striker Randal Kolo Muani, and boss Erik ten Hag is interested in Ajax’s Ghanaian forward Mohammed Kudus, 22, who has also been linked with Chelsea. (Mirror)external-link

Ten Hag is also looking reinforce his side’s backup goalkeeping options with the signing of Fenerbahce’s 25-year-old Turkey international Altay Bayindir. (Goal)external-link

Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham will be part of a bidding frenzy for France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, after Paris St-Germain received a world record £259m bid from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for the player. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Al Hilal plan to offer Mbappe a net salary worth 200m euros (£172m) a year while allowing him to keep 100% of his image rights (Fabrizio Romano)external-link.

If Mbappe does join Al-Hilal it could only be for a year, with PSG convinced that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez and the player already have an agreement in place for the him to move to La Liga next year. (Times – subscription required)external-link

Barcelona have distanced themselves from a move for Mbappe despite claims they held talks with PSG. (Marca)external-link

If Mbappe moves to Saudi Arabia then PSG will meet Tottenham’s £100m valuation for 29-year-old striker Harry Kane, although Bayern Munich are still confident the England captain will choose them. (Independent)external-link

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are close to striking an agreement with Fulham to sign 28-year-old Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic (90min)external-link

England midfielder Jordan Henderson, 33, has said his goodbyes to staff and team-mates at Liverpool ahead of his move to Saudi club Al-Ettifaq being completed. (Mail)external-link

Everton are closing in on Almeria striker El Bilal Toure, 21, despite competition from Atalanta for the Mali international. (Football Insider)external-link

Tottenham and West Ham are leading the race for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, with the 23-year-old ready to leave Chelsea having been deemed surplus to requirements. (Standard)external-link

Chelsea’s attempts to sign Ecuador midfielder Moises Caicedo, 21, from Brighton have stalled over the Seagulls’ demand for 20-year-old defender Levi Colwill to be included in the deal. (Guardian)external-link

Spurs and Nottingham Forest have both approached Juventus to register their interest in 23-year-old Italian full-back Andrea Cambiaso. (Tuttosport – in Italian)external-link

Inter Milan have offered Aston Villa 15m Euros (£12.95m) for Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, 30, following Andre Onana’s move to Manchester United. (TyC Sports Argentina – in Spanish)external-link

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury, 25, wants his long-term future settled by the start of the season amid interest from Southampton. (Mail)external-link

