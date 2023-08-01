Tuesday’s gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lavia, Johnson, Franca, Verratti, Osimhen, Vlahovic, Ward-Prowse

Bayern Munich are prepared to break the club-record 80m euros (£68m) fee they paid for French defender Lucas Hernandez, 27, to sign England striker Harry Kane, 30, from Tottenham. (Sky Sports)external-link

Tottenham are also eyeing Nottingham Forest’s £50m-rated Wales forward Brennan Johnson, 22, if Kane is sold. (Mail)external-link

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly faces competition from Barcelona in offering a player-plus-cash deal to Paris St-Germain for their 24-year-old France forward, Kylian Mbappe. (Independent)external-link

The Blues are also exploring a potential swap deal involving Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, and Juventus’ Serbia forward Dusan Vlahovic, 23. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Liverpool are preparing an improved offer for Southampton’s £50m-rated Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, with Chelsea and Manchester United also keen on the 19-year-old. (Mail)external-link

Liverpool are also closing in on a deal for Leicester City’s 16-year-old English midfielder Trey Nyoni. (Mirror)external-link

West Ham are ready to walk away from a deal to sign Southampton’s £40m-rated England midfielder James Ward-Prowse after having a second bid rejected for the 28-year-old. (Guardian)external-link

Burnley are in talks with Arsenal over a season-long loan deal for Belgium midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, 23, while Auston Trusty, 24, could also leave the Gunners, with Sheffield United leading the race for the United States defender. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Paris-St Germain are not prepared to accept an offer worth 30m euros (£25.7m) by Saudi side Al-Hilal for their 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Al-Hilal have also made a 140m euro (£120.3m) bid for Naples’s Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, 24. (Sky Sports)external-link

Chelsea have begun formal talks with Brighton over signing their 25-year-old Spain goalkeeper Robert Sanchez. (Talksport)external-link

But Brighton have not yet responded to Chelsea’s opening offer for Sanchez. (Athletic – subscription required)external-link

Chelsea have set an asking price of £45m for defender Trevoh Chalobah, who is set to leave the club after the Blues agreed a deal to sign 25-year-old Frenchman Axel Disasi. Inter Milan are interested in the Englishman. (Evening Standard)external-link

Everton are keen on Southampton’s Scotland striker Che Adams, with Wolves and Bournemouth also tracking the 27-year-old. (Football Insider)external-link

Nottingham Forest wants Rosary Central’s Argentine striker Alejo Veliz, but face competition from AC Milan for the 19-year-old. (Sky Italy – in Italian)external-link

Barcelona could move for Atletico Madrid’s Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, if French winger Ousmane Dembele, 26, joins Paris St-Germain. (Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Mirror back page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

