Tuesday’s gossip: Mourinho, Messi, Pulisic, Osimhen, Bellingham, Raphinha, Rice, Guendouzi

Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has spoken to Jose Mourinho’s agent about the possibility of the Roma manager taking over this summer. (RMC Sport – in French)
Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose contract with PSG ends in the summer, has not reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. The 35-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future once the French season ends on 3 June. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)
Chelsea are looking to offload United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, at the end of the season and could use him as a makeweight to encourage Napoli to sell 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (Mail)
Borussia Dortmund’s England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will reject the offer of a one-year contract extension to 2026 and a significantly improved salary of 14m euros (£12.2m). (Image – in German)
Barcelona have set an asking price of 80m euros (£70m) for 26-year-old Brazil winger Raphinha, who is wanted by Newcastle United and Chelsea.(Sport – in Spanish)
Bayer Leverkusen have renewed their interest in Arsenal’s Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, after failing to sign him last summer. (Mirror)
West Ham are resigned to losing 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice this summer if they receive an appropriate offer. (Mail)
West Ham are not interested in a player being used as part of any offer for Rice and want their £100m valuation met. (Football Insider)
Marseille’s France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, is an option for West Ham as a potential replacement for Rice. (Athletic – subscription)
Eintracht Frankfurt will not sell France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, for less than 90m euros (£79m). (90 Min)
Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, 21, is attracting the attention of Paris St-Germain, who are ready to make a summer bid for the France Under-21 international. (Mail)
Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham have been linked with Lyon’s 26-year-old French forward Moussa Dembele. (Birmingham Mail)
Spain keeper David de Gea, 32, has been given no assurances he will remain Manchester United’s first choice next season, even though he is close to agreeing a new contract. (Telegraph)
Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait have watched Blackburn Rovers’ 18-year-old English midfielder Adam Wharton. (Mail)
Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham are among the European clubs interested in 28-year-old Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who is out of contract this summer. (Teamtalk)
England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, says there is no truth in reports suggesting Southampton will let him leave if they are relegated. (Hampshire Live)