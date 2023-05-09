Home » Tuesday’s gossip: Mourinho, Messi, Pulisic, Osimhen, Bellingham, Raphinha, Rice, Guendouzi
Tuesday’s gossip: Mourinho, Messi, Pulisic, Osimhen, Bellingham, Raphinha, Rice, Guendouzi

Paris St-Germain football adviser Luis Campos has spoken to Jose Mourinho’s agent about the possibility of the Roma manager taking over this summer. (RMC Sport – in French)external-link

Argentina forward Lionel Messi, whose contract with PSG ends in the summer, has not reached an agreement to join Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal. The 35-year-old is expected to make a decision on his future once the French season ends on 3 June. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish)external-link

Chelsea are looking to offload United States forward Christian Pulisic, 24, at the end of the season and could use him as a makeweight to encourage Napoli to sell 24-year-old Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen. (Mail)external-link

Borussia Dortmund’s England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will reject the offer of a one-year contract extension to 2026 and a significantly improved salary of 14m euros (£12.2m). (Image – in German)external-link

Barcelona have set an asking price of 80m euros (£70m) for 26-year-old Brazil winger Raphinha, who is wanted by Newcastle United and Chelsea.(Sport – in Spanish)external-link

Bayer Leverkusen have renewed their interest in Arsenal’s Switzerland midfielder Granit Xhaka, 30, after failing to sign him last summer. (Mirror)external-link

West Ham are resigned to losing 24-year-old England midfielder Declan Rice this summer if they receive an appropriate offer. (Mail)external-link

West Ham are not interested in a player being used as part of any offer for Rice and want their £100m valuation met. (Football Insider)external-link

Marseille’s France midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, 24, is an option for West Ham as a potential replacement for Rice. (Athletic – subscription)external-link

Eintracht Frankfurt will not sell France forward Randal Kolo Muani, 24, for less than 90m euros (£79m). (90 Min)external-link

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, 21, is attracting the attention of Paris St-Germain, who are ready to make a summer bid for the France Under-21 international. (Mail)external-link

Aston Villa, Leeds United and West Ham have been linked with Lyon’s 26-year-old French forward Moussa Dembele. (Birmingham Mail)external-link

Spain keeper David de Gea, 32, has been given no assurances he will remain Manchester United’s first choice next season, even though he is close to agreeing a new contract. (Telegraph)external-link

Newcastle United sporting director Dan Ashworth and scout Mick Tait have watched Blackburn Rovers’ 18-year-old English midfielder Adam Wharton. (Mail)external-link

Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham are among the European clubs interested in 28-year-old Bournemouth and Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, who is out of contract this summer. (Teamtalk)external-link

England midfielder James Ward-Prowse, 28, says there is no truth in reports suggesting Southampton will let him leave if they are relegated. (Hampshire Live)external-link

