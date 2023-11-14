Tuesday’s gossip: Richardson, Sancho, James, Ten Hag, Moscardo, Raphinha, Militao, Davies

Tottenham and Brazil forward Richarlison, 26, and Manchester United’s English winger Jadon Sancho, 23, are January targets for the Saudi Pro League. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

However, United are not ready to give up on Sancho by allowing him to leave in the January transfer window. (Football Insider) external-link

England right-back Reece James, 23, remains fully committed to Chelsea despite the interest from Manchester City and Real Madrid. (90min) external-link

Manchester United bosses are refusing to meet agents if they believe they are trying to pitch clients to replace Erik ten Hag as manager. (ESPN) external-link

Tottenham are looking at Juventus and England Under-21 forward Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, as a possible signing in January. (Independent)external-link

Corinthians’ 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo, who has attracted interested from Arsenal and Barcelona, says Chelsea were keen to sign him in the summer. (Talksport)external-link

Real Madrid have added Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, 20, Netherlands defender Jeremie Frimpong, 22, and Nigeria forward Victor Boniface, 22, from Bayern Leverkusen to their transfer shortlist. (Football Transfers) external-link

Barcelona are still open to selling former Leeds United winger Raphinha, 26, next summer, and hope top European clubs will bid for the Brazil forward. (Fichajes – in Spanish) external-link

Real Madrid are ready to extend 25-year-old Brazil defender Eder Militao’s contract until at least 2028. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

Brighton have brought Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 19, in line with other top earners at the club with his new six-year contract. (Football Insider) external-link

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer says they have no interest in selling Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, 23, amid transfer interest from Real Madrid. (90min)external-link

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha says he does not know “what will happen in the future” after being asked about rekindling a move to Bayern Munich. The 28-year-old Portugal international’s move to the Bundesliga club collapsed in the summer. (The Game, via Goal)external-link

Former Marseille manager Igor Tudor is favourite to replace Rudi Garcia as Napoli boss. (Fabrizio Romano)external-link

Naples-born former Italy defender Fabio Cannavaro, 50, is also in the frame to replace Garcia. (Mail)external-link

Former Newcastle United striker Papiss Cisse has been training with Macclesfield FC and the non-league club could sign the 38-year-old former Senegal international, who is a free agent. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

