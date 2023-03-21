Home Sports Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Conte, Kane, Bellingham, Odegaard, Kante, Martinez
Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Conte, Kane, Bellingham, Odegaard, Kante, Martinez

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Conte, Kane, Bellingham, Odegaard, Kante, Martinez

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to agree the departure of their Italian manager Antonio Conte, 53, this week, with former player and English first-team coach Ryan Mason, 31, likely to take charge until the end of the season. (Telegraph – subscription required) external-link

Manchester City are growing confident they can land England’s Jude Bellingham, 19, in the summer, but Real Madrid remain in the race for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder. (ESPN) external-link

Manchester United bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe says he doesn’t want to pay a “stupid price” for the club. (Wall Street Journal)external-link

Arsenal are ready to offer Norway playmaker Martin Odegaard, 24, a new deal to keep him at the club until 2030. (Football Transfers)external-link

Newcastle United are targeting Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay this summer and the 26-year-old Scotland international is believed to be open to the move. (Telegraph – subscription required)external-link

Juventus’ hopes of signing N’Golo Kante, 31, for free in the summer have been dashed, with the France midfielder set to agree a new two-year deal with Chelsea. (Tuttomercato – in Italian)external-link

Arsenal, Tottenham and West Ham have looked at Red Bull Salzburg striker Noah Okafor, with the 22-year-old Switzerland international’s contract ending in summer 2024. (Mail)external-link

Aston Villa’s World Cup-winning keeper Emiliano Martinez insists he is planning to stay at the club, despite huge interest in the 30-year-old Argentina international. (Mirror) external-link

Chelsea are ready to sell Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, 31, following a breakdown in contract renewal talks. (Football Insider)external-link

Fulham’s former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira, 27, is attracting interest from Chelseawho see the Brazilian as a potential replacement for 24-year-old Englishman Mason Mount – but they face competition from Atletico Madrid and Paris St-Germain. (ESPN)external-link

Barcelona’s Spanish captain Sergio Busquets, 34, is considering offers from the Major Soccer League and Saudi Arabia, but will decide during the international break whether to reject them and agree a new deal to stay at the Nou Camp. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link

