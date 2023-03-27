Manchester City have no plans to sell England midfielder Kalvin Phillips this summer, despite the 27-year-old making only limited appearances since his move from Leeds United. (Football Insider) external-link

However, Phillips is said to be prepared to leave City amid fears his lack of playing time may affect his chances of being selected for England. (90 minutes) external-link

Paris St-Germain and Argentina forward Lionel Messi, 35, could move to the MLS this summer – with each of the 29 clubs in the league contributing to his salary. (Sport – in Spanish) external-link

PSG remain in contact with the representatives of Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante, 31. (90 minutes) external-link

Leeds United striker Rodrigo, 32, will likely have to take a pay cut if he is to sign a new contract at the club. The Spain international’s current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2024. (Football Insider) external-link

England forward Bukayo Saka, 21, will earn close to £15m a season when he finally signs his new contract with Arsenal. (Mail) external-link

Chelsea face having to raise substantial amounts of money by selling off players this summer to avoid breaching the Premier League’s financial rules next year. (Times – subscription required) external-link

Liverpool have yet to open contract talks with former England midfielder James Milner despite Jurgen Klopp wanting to keep the 37-year-old for another year. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

Tottenham are among a number of Premier League clubs interested in Brighton and Republic of Ireland striker Evan Ferguson, 18. (Football Insider) external-link

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants to know if Julian Nagelsmann is open to replacing Antonio Conte as Spurs head coach. (Mail) external-link

Bayern Munich’s squad has split into two factions over the decision to sack German manager Julian Nagelsmann, 35. (Image, via Goal) external-link

Borussia Dortmund want to sign 19-year-old Northern Ireland midfielder Shea Charles from Manchester City. (Image – in German) external-link

Barcelona will have to sign at least three to four players on a free transfer this summer and work within a tight salary budget. (Mundo Deportivo – in Spanish) external-link