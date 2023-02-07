Paris St-Germain want to sign 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva, who is open to leaving Manchester City, but could face competition from Barcelona. (Le10 Sport – in French) external-link

Manchester United will look to sell French forward Anthony Martial, 27, England centre-back Harry Maguire, 29, and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, 30, in the summer as the club aims to make room for a new striker in Tottenham’s England captain Harry Kane 29, or Naples’s 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen. (MEN) external-link

Tottenham will not sell club record goalscorer Kane to a rival club this summer. (Times) external-link

Manchester United would be required to pay £120m to sign England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, from West Hamafter having a £100m bid rejected last summer. (TalkSport) external-link

Real Madrid believe England midfielder Jude Bellingham, 19, will choose to move to the Premier League when he leaves Borussia Dortmund. (Athletic – subscription required) external-link

West Brom’s Carlos Corberan ranks high on Leeds’ shortlist of replacements for the sacked Jesse Marsch. (Guardian) external-link

Southampton’s owners discussed the future of manager Nathan Jones after Saturday’s 3-0 defeat by Brentford but are set to stick by him for the time being. (Talksport) external-link

Jones is expected to still be in charge for Southampton’s home game against Wolves on Saturday. (90 minutes) external-link

Former Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is the leading candidate to become manager of German club Hoffenheim after they parted company with Andre Breitenreiter. (Sky Sports Germany) external-link

Aston Villa’s Brazilian forward Philippe Coutinho, 30, has turned down a move to Galatasaray. (TeamTalk) external-link

Chelsea have scouted Porto and Portugal stopper Diogo Costa, 23, as they look to address their goalkeeping situation in the summer. (90 Min) external-link

Inter Milan have added Fulham’s 25-year-old defender Tosin Adarabioyo to their list of targets to replace 27-year-old Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, who is expected to leave the Serie A side when his contract runs out in the summer. (Tuttomercatoweb – in Italian) external-link

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce turned down the chance to manage former club Wigan Athletic after the Championship side approached him after their recent sacking Kolo Toure. (Football Insider) external-link